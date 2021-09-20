Fortnite’s Epik High Fashion collaboration with Balenciaga includes a walking dog hoodie





Epic Games has partnered with fashion house Balenciaga to bring the first ever high-fashion Fortnite skin into the game. But the two companies aren’t just working on virtual clothing. They also partner with an in-game Balenciaga-themed hub for a real clothing line that you can buy.

There are four new skins you can see in the picture below, each with a different style. Epic also plans to sell other Balenciaga-themed accessories, such as a Speed ​​Sneaker-based pickaxe and a Balenciaga backpack back bling.

A new Balenciaga-themed skin from Fortnite.Image: Epic Games

New gear is available both at Fortnites’ regular in-game storefront and at the Balenciaga-themed Strange Times Creative Hub, which includes a virtual Balenciaga store where you can buy cosmetics. Below is a preview of what the area will look like. Above the virtual store is also an in-game animated sign featuring Doggo, a dog in a hoodie. The sign will also appear in the real world in Tokyo, London, Seoul and New York City.

Strange Times hub with virtual Balenciaga store.Image: Epic Games

Also, if you love the hoodies that Doggo wears, you can buy Doggo and many other items such as crew neck shirts, T-shirts, hats, etc. as part of the actual Fortnite-themed Balenciaga collection. .. These clothes will be available on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the location.

Epic isn’t the first video game to collaborate with a fashion house. For example, Gucci partnered with Roblox in a surreal virtual garden in May, and Louis Vuitton created a character skin for the Riot Games League of Legends in 2019. Balenciaga himself created the video game and debuted the Fall 2021 collection created with Unreal Engine.

But the combination of Fortnite and high fashion is clear when you consider how important virtual costumes are to the culture of the game. In an interview with The Verge, Epic Games president Adam Sasman said Fortnite is fashion. Fortnite’s overall experience revolves around self-expression, player agencies, and the ability to survive the fantasy of drawing the characters and costumes people want to wear.

He has a point. When playing Fortnite, we constantly shuffle a variety of outfits and accessories to suit your mood and create fun mashups. (For example, the Master Chief wields the Kratos Leviathan Ax, while the Madalorian child floats behind him.)

The partnership between Epic and Balenciaga could also be a preview of how to use Unreal Engine to create virtual and real-world experiences in the future. For example, the animated Doggo billboards that appear in-game and in real cities reused assets created in Unreal Engine and as part of a collaboration between Epic and Balenciagas. It seems that we often see Epic doing similar transmedia pushes to other Fortnite partnerships.

Epic didn’t commit to seeing and when other fashion collaborations would be seen, but that definitely seems like a possibility. Emily Levy, who works on a partnership at Epic, thinks this is just the beginning.I think what’s really special about what we can do with our technology and community is to create new ways for players to express themselves. [and] It’s also a new way for players to experience fashion. You will continue to see us exploring what these two opportunities look like to our community.

