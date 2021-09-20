How to download videos from Facebook





Content downloads are often difficult on popular video sites, usually for copyright and revenue reasons. Instead, I prefer to share the link directly or post it in the feed. In feeds, the cost of pre-roll ads will continue to increase. But if you want to protect a permanent copy of a clip you find on Facebook, there’s probably a reason. And we trust you so we are here to teach you how to download them.

If you have software that you can use to download YouTube videos, such as a 4K video downloader, you can try it. Most of the tools that work on YouTube, Vimeo, etc. also work on Facebook URLs. But there is an easier way to get started.

Desktop download

Facebook has an ellipsis menu next to almost every video[ビデオの保存]We are providing a link. However, this is not for storing videos in local storage. Simply “save” to a section of your account called “Saved Videos” on Facebook to create a collection for later viewing. If the owner deletes the video, the video will no longer be accessible.

The procedure for placing Facebook videos on your computer is a bit complicated, but not difficult. First, in your browser, click on the video’s 3-dot ellipsis menu,[リンクのコピー]Choose. (If the video is listed as private, you may not see this option.)

Paste it into a new browser tab and watch the abbreviated link (starting with https://fb.watch/) forwarded to the one starting with https://www.facebook.com/watch/. In the address bar, change “www” to “mbasic”.

Facebook mobile page on your desktop.

This forces the browser to load the mobile version of the page. Right click on the video[新しいタブでリンクを開く]Choose. Only videos are displayed in this new third tab. Right click again and[ビデオを保存]Can be selected and placed on the PC.

Increase resolution

The downside here is that you can’t get particularly high resolution video this way.

An easy solution is to use FDown.net (formerly FBDown.net, but dropped the letter for simplicity) without doing this complicated thing. Keeping the light on is supported by ads, but don’t click it as it’s an ad trap with a box labeled “Start” or “Start Download”.

From the ellipsis menu[リンクのコピー]Select and paste the obtained Facebook URL. This site analyzes all content and provides a link to get either a “normal quality” version (same as you got in the steps above) or an “HD quality” video. I used it to get a movie trailer, but the normal quality was a blocky 4.6MB file. HD was a gorgeous 27MB file.

Click the link or right click[名前を付けてリンクを保存]You can select.[その他のオプション]The box allows you to force standard or high resolution downloads and make audio modifications.

If you’re using the Google Chrome browser and find that you use FDown.net a lot, consider getting that extension called Video Downloader PLUS. If available for download, place a download button just above the video. However, this is one of many extensions by many developers that allow Facebook downloads. Try a few and choose your favorite.

If you come across a video that can’t be downloaded on Facebook, try FDown.net/private-downloader.php first. If that fails, try the screen recording tool and capture during playback.

Mobile download

FDown.net turned out to be great on Android, iOS and mobile devices. The caveat is that it doesn’t work in the Safari browser on iOS. According to the developers, Chrome isn’t great either. They recommend using mobile Firefox. Private video doesn’t work either, but you may not know it’s private until the last step.

FDown.net on mobile Firefox

Find the video on Facebook (in any browser) and click the option to share it. Next, on the shared screen,[リンクをコピー]Look for options. Then open Firefox, load FDown.net, paste the URL and press download. You will be given the option to reacquire the video in normal or HD quality. If you press and hold your favorite one with your finger,[リンクをダウンロード]Is displayed,[今すぐダウンロード]Confirmation is displayed.

This will place the video in the download section of your Firefox browser. You can access it from the Firefox hamburger menu (3 lines) at the bottom right. Click on the video link. It probably looks like a long string of numbers. On iOS[ビデオの保存]You can tap to place it on your device’s camera roll.

