Players who dislike Genshin Affect new healers who haven’t appeared yet





Illustration: miHoYo

It was a tough week for anyone looking forward to playing Kokomi, the new healer coming to Genshin Impact tomorrow. Many since Leaker revealed that her passive talent enhances her healing ability in exchange for completely destroying her critical hit rate (which severely limits her ability to do a lot of damage). Players call her the worst high-rare character in the game. I say: Everyone, just relax. No one has played her launch build yet.

Coral Nomiya Kokomi is the latest character to debut in the Genshin Impact Inazuma area. Players are hoping to start attracting her from September 21st, when the Raiden Shogun Limited Banner (a period that focuses on rare limited-time characters and a few general characters on the general roster) ends. As the leader of the Misato Palace resistance against the tyrant General Raiden, players expected Kokomi to be far more powerful than Leak suggests.

Instead, some Genshin players on YouTube protect her from slander, while others call her the worst five-star in the game. Explaining her worse than Barbara on Twitter has become like a meme. To be honest, Barbara is currently the best dedicated healer in Meta, so I’m not sure how effective this is as an insult. But it does fill a gameplay niche that is very similar to Kokomi, and is readily available to players who don’t spend money on the game. And unlike Kokomi, she actually also has a critical rate (although very low). For some players, it’s not a problem that Barbara’s vanilla kit isn’t built to do damage. The important thing is that Kokomi, despite its rarity, doesn’t seem to have her own niche.

First, everyone needs to calm down. As the Raiden controversy has shown us, the information the leaker obtains is not completely certain. All numbers (I’m looking at you, ability proportional to HP!) Should be taken with a grain of salt until she is actually released. And even if Kokomi doesn’t do a lot of damage to YouTube, the vast majority of players don’t use healers as their primary damage dealer anyway.

In addition, there is reason to think that having another healer in the mix is ​​very valuable. Genshin Impact has only one competitive mode, including completing levels in an area called Spiral Abyss. The 11th floor has a special effect called corrosion that regularly reduces the health of the entire party. If the developer maintains the corrosive effect for future levels, the player is very likely to need multiple dedicated healers.

Personally, I’m also excited about what Kokomi can do outside of combat. If the leak is reliable, she can reduce her stamina consumption for swimming. I lost the count of the number of attempts to go to the island, but had to wait 5 minutes for the food cooldown to regenerate. Swimming is the most annoying mechanic in the game, and any character who can relieve pain is welcome.

Most importantly, Genshin Impact is an anime wife game. Cocomi has great English narration, gorgeous animations and a mermaid. As any Fate / Grand Order player knows, you may need to accept that your favorite character is not at the top of the meta. Only cowards let critical hits do something less important than preventing them from stunning really attractive characters.

So don’t be a coward. If you really love Kokomi, don’t let others spoil her for you.

