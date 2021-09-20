Nearly 500 new Xbox, Dreamcast prototypes released





Image: Project Deluge / Evan Amos / Kotaku

Project Deluge, The Hidden Palace’s video game archive project, could be one of the biggest game preservation efforts ever made. Since March, this enthusiastic group of video game archivists has released hundreds of unreleased prototypes for classic systems. And now, that Dreamcast and Xbox are here.

Project Deluge was released in March 2021 as an archive project aimed at documenting and uploading a previously unreleased game ROM from a huge catalog of one very enthusiastic collector. it was done. This includes prototypes, early press copies, localized builds, and perhaps the most exciting and unreleased entire game.

Each of them is dumped by the (obviously very nice) owner, checked for differences from the final build, and finally playtested by a dedicated team of archivists. The unique features of each build are then cataloged and the disk image is uploaded to the archive.

The project, which debuted in March, released more than 700 pre-release curiosity for the PlayStation 2. April was followed by Saturn, PlayStation, and CD-i protos, and just a few days ago, on September 18, the team completed a huge one. The task of documenting nearly 500 Dreamcasts and Xbox prototypes. These can now be checked out by anyone.

Each of the 135 Dreamcast prototypes included in this batch had to be manually dumped using retail hardware. Sega used a proprietary 1GB disc format called GD-ROM, so Dreamcast GD-ROM discs can only be read by Dreamcast. To actually pull data from these prototype builds, upload them to the archive team, and scan them, the dampers had to use a vintage Sega boot disk called System Disc 2. This allows the retailer Dreamcast to read the prerelease. GD-ROM build. At this point, the dampers can use the SD card reader to pull them from the console’s serial port. This process is then repeated for all disks.

Notable games of Dreamcast Dump include prototype builds of Illbleed and Tony Hawk Pro Skater with debug mode, and a version of Sega GT with Luigi. An important thing to note about Pro Skater builds is that the code that removes the game’s hud in debug mode is SLUT. This is a bit messed up, but I personally find it interesting. To make you feel old, here’s a short list of interesting builds I made before I was born.

Soul Caliber (October 4, 1999) Crazy Taxi (December 3, 1999) Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver (December 13, 1999) Tony Hawks Pro Skater (February 11, 2000) Time Stalkers (2000) February 25)

The Xbox ROM release project is much larger and contains 349 games, none of which was created before me. According to archivists, Xbox discs aren’t as exclusive as Dreamcast discs, but they’re also less consistent and present a whole different set of storage issues. Xbox games are typically printed on dual-layer DVDs with separate DVD videos and Xbox game partitions, but some prototypes are also on CD-ROMs. This makes dumping cumbersome and requires you to decide whether to show two different builds or the same build on two different styles of discs, so it’s even better to see the build differences. It will be difficult.

Despite these difficulties, many unique and interesting prototypes have been included in this batch. There are the earliest known Psychonauts preview builds, Jet Set Radio Future prototypes, and Shrek video game builds almost before the final retail build. There are hundreds of unique games in this lot, some of which have not been released. Vatz stands out as an incredibly early demo of the canceled game. It includes pitch notes to explain goals and ideas to potential investors and the press.

These are just a handful of really cool shit examples included in this latest release from Project Deluge. At this point, they evaluated over 4,000 discs (some turned out to be duplicates or identical to retail builds) and apparently just scratched the surface of the complete collection. We look forward to more wild discoveries as the project continues to delve, document and release the vast stash of lost relics.

