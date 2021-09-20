The next OnePlus flagship will run on the Oppo version of Android





We’re on the road to Dodo, so enjoy the version of OnePluss Oxygen OS that’s currently running. Photo: Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

As you know, let’s say goodbye to Android’s OnePluss flavor. In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the next OnePlus flagship smartphone to be launched next year will run on Oppos Color OS instead of OnePlus Oxygen OS.

Let’s back up a little. OnePlus makes niche Android smartphones, but we’re making changes to make them more mainstream. The company announced in the summer that it would merge with its overseas owner Oppo as part of its global expansion strategy. OnePlus tries to make the transition easier for fans. Fans have long appreciated that the company is trying to make its flagship Android phone more affordable. (This has changed a bit in the last few years.)

OnePlus merges the ColorOS codebase with the existing OxygenOS operating system currently used by OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 9 series will be the first to receive a beta version of the new operating system in October, almost as soon as Pixel users will be able to use Android 12. OnePlus 8 users should expect a beta release in December.

The move to ColorOS includes good news for tinkerers. According to Lau, the device continues to support the unlock mechanism, so enthusiasts can use the software as they please.

Lau wrote in a forum post that the integrated operating system maintains the DNA of OxygenOS, which many love, while at the same time providing an overall upgraded experience.

OnePlus users have expressed concern that the new ColorOS experience will differ from the current interface. However, Lau said the company will customize the new integrated operating system to keep it as clean and lightweight as before.

OnePlus has the potential to debut an integrated operating system next year. The switch should be fully enabled by the next major Android update in 2022. This could mean the end of next year when Google usually releases the next public version of Android. Lau calls it OnePlus 2.0 “and says it’s a positive change for the brand.

Citing a larger team of developers brought about by the Oppo merger, OnePlus promised users that the move to ColorOS would be virtually painless. There are some minor aesthetic changes as well as overall performance improvements. Oppo recently announced details of ColorOS 12 built on Android 12, which will eventually be included in the OnePlus devices mentioned above. The interface is similar to OxygenOS as it is today, but with some contrasting elements and a simplified menu. With soft colors overall, Oppo said it worked on smoothing the animation and adding an anti-stutter AI engine.

OnePlus has also confirmed that it will not release a OnePlus 9T smartphone following the OnePlus 9 and 9Pro. This is the first time since 2016 that there is no T-series smartphone. The T-series version is an upgrade model for those who are waiting for higher-end specs than the base model, but skipping it this time could be part of a company’s broader integration efforts. And at least, buying a OnePlus device is a little less confusing.

