Shut down Warhammer MMO and get new city 10 years late





Eight years ago, MMO Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning shut down. But Warhammer Online fans can’t kill the game. A passionate team of fan developers has maintained an emulated version of the game on their own server since 2013. He announced that he would add a new city to the MMO almost 10 years after it officially ended.

Return of Reckoning is a fan project started shortly after Warhammer Online developer Mythic Entertainment closed the MMO in 2013. Since then, the team has been maintaining and updating its own personally managed version of the MMO. But now the team is ready not only to keep the dead MMO, but to extend it.

On September 18, the developers behind Return released a trailer announcing the addition of two new cities, Karaz-A-Karak and Greenskin’s hometown, Karak Eight Peaks, to the game. These cities were originally planned as part of Warhammer Online, but Mythic cut a lot of content, such as classes, to publish the game on time.

But returning these cities to MMOs wasn’t a simple copy-and-paste of old, unused content. According to the developers working on Return, the city was only partially developed and neither was ready for the player. Each new city is roughly divided into two areas. The upper part of the city was mostly completed by Mythic, but needed to be cleaned up and fixed by the team. They also came in and added monsters, quests, and lore. The lower areas of the city basically didn’t exist, and developers had to create these areas from scratch. Nearly 40 fan developers have spent tens of thousands of hours building and releasing this new content, according to a post announcing the new city.

In a world where warhammer games seem to be so prevalent, it’s great to see old titles still popular, nearly a decade after they officially ended. Unlike most large gaming companies, these fans are working hard to preserve part of the history of the game, and they are doing an extraordinary job with it. This is also a good example of why an MMO needs to open its assets and engine to its fans after a shutdown. This will keep these games alive and allow people to play them even after they decide that the bean counters and suits are no longer profitable. Or it’s worth investing more.

Return of Reckoning can be downloaded for free from the game’s official website. On this website, the team frequently posts updates and blogs.

