What’s new in the iPad OS 15 that’s perfect for the first try





The iPadOS 15 has a lot to explore. Image: Apple

Apple’s big iPad software upgrade has been released. If you have an iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Pro, iPad mini (4th generation or later), or iPad Air (2nd generation or later), you can then download and install iPadOS 15. There are many new ones. The first thing to check is:

Note: This includes some iPad features that have been delayed since Apple announced. For example, FaceTime SharePlay. Missing features should appear in software updates this fall. Therefore, always keep the latest version of iPad OS up to date and take advantage of it.

1. Make multitasking easier

Apple has made multitasking on the iPad a little more intuitive with the iPadOS 15. There are three dots at the top of the screen in the status bar. Tap these to switch between full screen mode, split view mode, and slideover mode. The new menu means it’s easier than it was used to use two apps at the same time.

2. Open the center window

Another iPad multitasking change is the new center window overlay that works with apps like Apple Mail and Apple Notes. Press and hold an email in your inbox or a note in the list to[新しいウィンドウで開く]The options are displayed. When selected, the selected item will appear in the overlay in the center of the screen, like a desktop. window.

G / O media may receive fees

3. Sort notes by tags

Apple’s own app gets neat new features with the company’s annual software upgrades. This year, Notes has added a new quick note feature, a new activity view for shared notes, and the ability to add tags to organize your notes in new ways.If you add a tag with a hashtag in front of the memo, the main one on the left side of the memo app[フォルダ]All tags are displayed in the pane.

iPadOS 15 Keyboard Shortcut Screenshot: iPadOS

4. Access time-saving keyboard shortcuts

Apple still wants the iPad to be considered a laptop replacement. As far as the iPadOS 15 is concerned, it means a keyboard shortcut. A real physical keyboard must be connected to the tablet for it to work. Hold down the Cmd button on your keyboard to see a list of supported shortcuts, such as Cmd + Space to search.

5. Add the widget to your home screen

The iPadOS follows iOS by supporting widgets on the home screen within the app icon rather than in a separate section. It works the same as on the iPhone. Press and hold a blank area of ​​the home screen to display the + (plus) icon in the upper left corner and tap it to display the widgets available based on the app. What is currently installed.

6. Reorganize your home screen using the app library

The app library jumps from an iPhone with iPadOS 15. As with iOS, you can find it by swiping right on all home screens. The app library means that you don’t necessarily have to have icons for every app that clutters the iPad’s home screen interface. The library stores apps in category-based folders.

The app library comes with the iPad OS 15. Screenshot: iPadOS

7. Watch shows and movies with friends on FaceTime

The iPadOS 15 will include a new SharePlay feature update later this fall. This feature allows you to watch movies and shows, listen to music and podcasts while you’re talking to others in your contact list on FaceTime. If you want to host a virtual movie viewing party on the web, FaceTime will soon be one of the apps you can use to do that.

8. Switch to grid view with FaceTime

Speaking of FaceTime, you can now switch to the face grid when you’re talking to multiple people at once. It definitely looks almost like Apple’s intended Zoom, and you can get the same visual effect as the current speakerbox lights up. Also new to FaceTime is a portrait mode that blurs the background behind you during a call.

9. Show new and improved photo memory

The memory feature for displaying photos and videos from the library has been improved in iPad OS 15. Open the For You section of the photo to see it. This feature has a new, more immersive interface that allows you to personalize and select songs from Apple Music to match your slideshow.

Focus helps you get you on track. Screenshot: iPadOS

10. Keeping focus easier

Like iOS 15, iPadOS 15 has a new feature called Focus that works on top of existing silent features. You can set custom notification rules to quickly switch based on where you are and what you are doing.[設定]of[フォーカス]Open the menu and configure various profiles.

11. See what your friends are sharing with you

If someone sends a photo or link via a message on one of your Apple devices, within the relevant Apple app[Shared With You]You can quickly find it in the section (that is, shared photo photos, etc.). With the launch of iPadOS, it will work with Photos, Safari, Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and the Apple TV Video app.

Schedule the notification at the set time. Screenshot: iPadOS

12. Summary of schedule notification

iPadOS 15 comes with a convenient new way to manage notifications. Instead of pinging alerts from less important apps right away, you can group them into summaries that are delivered when you want them to be delivered.To set this, on the iPad[設定]Go to.[通知],[スケジュールされた概要]Select when the notification will arrive.

13. Customize the memo

Apple typically adds new Memoji options for users to try with each new software upgrade. This is for iPadOS 15. New customizations currently available include accessibility options such as colorful headgear, additional accessories, and cochlear implants. Oxygen tube, and soft helmet.

Apple Maps will be visually upgraded. Screenshot: iPadOS

14. Find a more detailed map

Apple Maps on the iPad has seen many visual improvements with the advent of the iPad OS 15. Zoom in on cities like San Francisco and London to see landmarks, road features, and even more details added to individual trees. Apart from the main city center, the appearance of mountains, deserts, forests, and the sea has also been updated.

15. Search for photo text

iPadOS 15 can now recognize photo text. This is useful for copying phone numbers and translating menus. iPad can also use a feature called visual lookup to identify art, landmarks, nature, books, animals, etc. in saved images. To use this, open the image in the photo and look for the star above the info button (small i in the circle) at the bottom.

16. Search for iPad

Spotlight will be upgraded with the introduction of iPadOS 15. Swipe down on the home screen to start your search, and as soon as you start typing your query, you’ll see a rich cascade of results that covers both your web content and its content. Your iPad. You can also use Spotlight to search for photos and text in photos.

iCloud Private Relay is part of iCloud +. Screenshot: iPadOS

17. VPN-like browsing protection

If you pay Apple for iCloud storage space, you will automatically get iCloud + when you upgrade to the iPad OS. Among the bonus features that iCloud + brings is iCloud Private Relay, which protects online communications from external snooping, like a VPN.[設定]It is in. Tap your name and then iCloud to see your options.

18. Translate text on iPad

Text translation is better integrated throughout the iPad experience. Not only is the Apple-developed translation app now available on Apple tablets and Apple phones, but you can also translate the highlighted text and display it along with other regular options that pop up. Translation also works with the text identified and selected in the photo.

19. Use iPad seamlessly with Mac

Universal Control is a feature that runs on macOS Monterey (coming later this fall) and the iPadOS 15 and allows you to control your iPad using your Mac. If you’re using a Mac running Monterey next to an iPad running iPadOS 15, you can move the trackpad or mouse cursor to the side of the Mac screen to move it to your iPad. The devices must be on the same wifi network and use the same Apple ID, but once available, you can drag and drop files to work seamlessly between the two devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/apples-big-ipad-software-upgrade-is-here-what-to-try-f-1847706582 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos