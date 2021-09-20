Google learning





Background

Looker at Google Cloud boasts outstanding customer success with the highest NPS and CSAT scores in B2B SaaS. Therefore, it was imperative to find a way to provide the same level of customer success for all accounts.

The company was looking for a way to serve its low-value customer segment, as well as its high-value corporate customers.

problem

The Looker customer success team was able to serve only a small portion of their account base using a dedicated CSM, resulting in low customer engagement and revenue. Google’s CSM takes 3-8 hours to gather insights, research, find recommendations, make presentations, present insights to customers, and drive adoption of products, features, and technical support.

Low account coverage

At Google, 9% of 3000 accounts got named CSMs, and the remaining 91% relied on CSM pools, digital CS, or just tech support.

It’s not a CSM productivity issue

To maintain a level of customer success, Google will need to hire a few more CSMs or have all CSMs manage a few more accounts. Neither was feasible.

CS scaling is needed for quarterly growth of 4x

Looker was acquired by Google Cloud in 2019 for $ 2.6 billion. Prior to Looker joining Google Cloud, it was expanding its customer base at an alarming rate with 150 new logos each quarter. Still, he was tasked with adding 500 and 600 new logos quarterly, while increasing the CSM budget almost linearly.

Strategic shift

As growth accelerated, Looker’s first and first customer success employer, Brian LaFaille, shifted its focus to expanding customer success.

His scope of extending CS included Looker and other SaaS solutions provided by Google Cloud. Includes Looker, Apigee, Chronicle Security, Workspace (Google Meet, Google Docs, etc.)

New goal

Brian’s goal was to build a personalized customer journey on a large scale and find a way to move customers from high-touch to high-tech without confusing or frustrating them.

From account to user focus

An important point that Brian and the team wanted to ensure in this move was to focus on individual users rather than accounts.

How can individual users learn on a large scale and drive important product behaviors on a large scale? They also wanted to personalize the user journey for all users, not just the technology touch segment.

Cast.appSolution Google has adopted Cast.app

The cast team worked with Google Reader Brian LaFaille, Jaime Farinos, and Wayne McCullock (now walkMe) to drive a personalized user journey on a large scale.

Brian likes to explain the consumer side of the cast as an analogy to Spotify’s year-end reviews.

“For Spotify users, Spotify does a great job at the end of the year and sends a lot of year-end summaries to millions of active Spotify listeners. Everyone loves and shares it Instagram . Such a consumer-based move we wanted to follow. “

Cast bet

Brian thought that two exciting things would happen if he could regain important insights into Looker’s customer champions and sponsors.

First, for customers who don’t have a CSM, Looker can duplicate EBR-type motions. If CSM is in your account, CSM directly reviews and presents these insights on a one-to-one basis. Cast allows Lookers to send these insights on a large scale in a 1: 1 way. Then what happens, users and champions begin to gamify their actions. They know they get the cast once a month and want to move the metric to the next level. “I think my adoption is here, and I want to go there.” This is found in all consumer apps available from Fitbit, Apple, and more.

The second important benefit Cast offers is increased product engagement. When you convey these insights to your customers in a repeatable way on a repeatable timeline, they begin to pay attention and return their use to the product.

Casting is becoming an important part of Looker’s digital customer success strategy. Digital customer success is becoming an important part of every Looker customer journey.

Using Cast Virtual CSM for 98% of long tails of accounts not managed by CSM Cast and Google are expanding digital CS and post-sales to 98% of 3000 Google Looker accounts Demo

Click here for a cast video presentation sent to Looker customer Chip @ CENGAGE Learning Inc.

Business Lift Goals

Google has three goals, and Cast was able to achieve all three.

Looker Marketplace, Looker Embedded Analytics, and Looker Mobile App Support product adoption for non-supported accounts. Lack of support use is a leading indicator of churn. Proper use of support is the number one indicator of Net Dollar Retention (NDR). Adopting features related to the use of dashboards and queries. ProductAdoptionCast has tripled the product adoption of the customer cohort in which Cast was used.

The cast was emailed and consistently saw open rates in excess of 40%. This is more than twice as good as Looker’s best performing email.

The click-through rate for cast emails is seven times better than the best performing Looker emails.

Customer Satisfaction What Google Customers Say About Cast:

92%

92% likely to recommend

92% of Google’s customers recommend Cast products. Based on a survey of Google customers who received the cast video presentation. Overall Rating by Google Customers Average Rating: 3.6 / 5 Based on a survey of Google customers who watched cast video presentations between July and September 2021. time. We do not monitor the usage status very carefully. Another reason is that it is difficult to know what is best to see. In particular, native Looker logs go back only 90 days, making it difficult to get the big picture. It’s also nice to see some nods to our usage compared to other clients-what is the Andrew Rabinowitz cast?

What is a cast? In 99 seconds.

Cast is a digital customer success solution that personalizes your user journey on a large scale.

Cast uses virtual CSM to automate and extend the success and after-sales of B2B and SaaS business customers.

The value that Cast automated virtual CSMs offer is the same as the value that human CSMs drive customer success and health, product adoption, and influential results for customers.

Cast helps drive customer success, product adoption, revenue growth, and influential customer outcomes for all customer accounts.

Cast focuses on all users in your account and personalizes your video presentation by user role, usage, and behavior.

