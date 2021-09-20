Microsoft’s Surface event is September 22nd: rumors, forecasts and announcements expected





Streets of Rage 4: Cloud gaming on Microsoft Surface Duo meets touch controls via Game Pass Ultimate. A new version of Duo 2 may be available this week.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Microsoft hosts a Surface announcement event every Wednesday, September 22nd, but so far only a few devices have leaked. Most of the news is about Surface Duo 2, following last year’s debut of the banned foldable Surface Duo. This time around, I feel that Microsoft may concede some marketing areas to familiar ones in order to attract a larger audience.

We also look forward to follow-up on Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3, 2019 Surface Pro 7 and last year’s Surface Go 2 two-in-one tablet. There may also be new models of surfacebook. When a Surface Studio desktop like the iMac is released, it’s a surprise based on what we currently know. Also, because it’s been updated recently, it’s unlikely that you’ll see the update on your Surface laptop.

Currently playing: Watch this: What to expect at Microsoft’s Surface event

8:01

Prior to the October 5th shipment of Windows 11, Microsoft will need some flagship devices to highlight the new features. It could incorporate a new Intel Alder Lake CPU that includes Thread Director, a technology that breaks tradition and improves PCs. Battery life and speed, and only available on Windows 11. So anything is possible.

This is what we have ever known.

Will Surface Duo 2 be displayed? Will it be significantly upgraded over the original?

Yes, the big ones are relative.

YouTube: Tech Rat

Real photos of devices that are scheduled to be upgraded are very powerful indicators of the impending announcement. That’s where we stand on Duo2. On the surface, the leaked photo appeared in July, giving Microsoft enough lead time to prepare the device for the October event. Potential changes include a rear camera bump with three cameras (16 megapixel ultra-wide angle, 12 megapixel telephoto lens, 12 megapixel standard) and a flight time sensor for depth. .. In addition, we expect a choice of white or black colors with a frosted glass exterior and no dedicated fingerprint reader that believes Windows Central is embedded in the power button. It also shows that the USB-C port has moved. The site also believes that the new Duo will incorporate a Snapdragon 888 processor and a dual 5.8-inch “high refresh rate” screen. That may be enough to cheer up Scott Stein, who was disappointed with the fairly low-end specs of the original duo.

But the most obvious sign of the Surface Duo 2 coming out is Microsoft’s fire sale on the original model. It was available in early August at a low price of $ 400 and is still available directly from Microsoft for half the original price. He also mentioned wireless charging and passed the Federal Communications Commission certification. Before getting excited, according to Windows Central, it’s probably just an inductive charge for a stylus (such as the Apple Pencil 2).

Currently playing: View this: Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Was the image leaked online?

3:43

Do you have a Surface Pro 8? How about Surface Go 3?

Maybe

Sarah Tew / CNET

The upgrade to the Surface Pro line is quite late, the design is pretty old at this point, and the bezel is ugly. WindowsCentral claims that the new model will be available on October 5, the same as Windows. 11 ships. Rumored changes include a larger display and thinner bezel to mimic the design of the Surface Pro X, USB-C / Thunderbolt support (basically for connecting to the latest storage devices and displays), and Surface Pro. Plus, which includes 11th generation Intel chips such as, was announced in January. The display is said to be larger than the Surface Pro 7, and could be close to the 13-inch display size found on the Surface Pro X.

Another possibility is support for a dynamic screen refresh rate of 120Hz, similar to the recently announced iPhone 13 Pro (and has been used for some time on the iPad Pro).

An updated but unredesigned version of the budget-priced Surface Go 2 is also quite possible as Geekbench’s results surfaced on the new 10th generation Intel Pentium and Core i3 processors. But that’s a removable budget. That is, it may not be redesigned until something drips from the more expensive siblings. However, performance gains are always welcomed in that segment.

Will Surface Book 4 be displayed?

Probably with a new name.

The Surface Book line was Microsoft’s stab at a powerful two-in-one. This allowed us to incorporate discrete graphics into the base to improve “docking” performance. But I always thought it was a really nasty design. The most interesting rumor I’ve seen is that it will be redesigned with an articulated hinge that can pull down the display, the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard or the Asus Concept DEzel model. It also highlights the inclusion of the latest Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs and Intel’s 11th or 12th generation processors. Both would be great, but that’s not the way Microsoft rolls. You are more likely to get the final generation CPU. There are also rumors that the line could be rebranded as “Surface Laptop Pro” instead of Surface Book 4. This actually makes a lot of sense.

Should I expect the new Surface Pro X?

Maybe.

The Surface detachable with Microsoft’s Qualcomm was last updated a year ago. So it’s time to update the design a bit. Windows on Arm-based devices still don’t create the dents Microsoft wanted. Also, to have a good show on Windows 11, you need to incorporate the latest processor. Probably the same Snapdragon 888 rumored on Duo. 2. Windows Central has also heard that there may be Wi-Fi only models.

Can I get a new Surface Laptop? Surface Laptop Go 2?

Probably not.

The Surface Laptop line was updated with Surface Laptop 4 in April 2021 and, as expected, offered the final generation Ryzen or 11th generation Intel processors. Equivalent Intel mobile CPUs are usually updated towards the end of the year and could soon be the final generation.

The Surface Laptop Gohas has received little or no updates, but was launched last October. At best, processor bumps can occur, but unless it’s a state-of-the-art one like Duo, Microsoft usually leaves it for a couple of years. This is a budget model, and we’re running out of components, so it’s even less likely to get updates for a while.

Why is Microsoft charging the old Studio 2 for $ 3,500?

It is a display.

I have to ask this because there haven’t been years of whispers about this update, which was once a state-of-the-art all-in-one, and it’s still sold on older Nvidia GTX graphics and 7th generation Intel processors. Masu-Both were impressive or new when the upgrade was announced almost three years ago. Frankly, the computer part of the studio never went home. It has always been about displays, 28-inch pull-down wide color gamut screens that support pressure-sensitive drawing. Screens and hinges are always Microsoft’s own, which is why today’s systems are so expensive.

But unless Microsoft has been whispering for years about spinning the display standalone (though it could just be the voice in my head) and planning to overhaul the system. The company really needs to understand another strategy. I’m thrilled when the new Surface Studio desktop is announced at the event. But I was very surprised.

