Alaska Journal | New Climate Technology Fund seeks to help entrepreneurs solve climate problems





During the COVID-19 pandemic, a new wave of climate technology venture capital funds emerged, including relations with Alaska.

The recently announced Earthshot Ventures is a spin-out from Hawaii and California-based Elemental Accelerators investing in entrepreneurs who solve climate problems around the world. The fund has raised $ 60 million from entities such as McKinley Alaska Private Investment, which includes well-known organizations such as Emerson Collective, Microsoft, and Impact Engine.

Similar funds have been launched over the past year and a half, including Amazon’s $ 2 billion Climate Pledge Venture Fund, Microsoft’s $ 1 billion Climate Innovation Fund, and Unilever’s $ 1 billion Climate Fund. These funds are investing in start-ups developing technologies and services that will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Locally, Anchorage-based Launch Alaska, a climate technology accelerator focused on deploying technology in Alaska, has partnered with Earthshot Ventures to provide access to transaction flows and customer networks.

This kind of partnership is a new, more integrated approach. Earthshot Ventures combines the best of the accelerator and fund models to create a supportive environment for companies to grow to combat climate change.

Launch Alaska CEO Isaac Vanderburg says it’s important that Alaska is at the forefront of the energy transition, and participating in this fund will help do just that.

Our state has undergone decades of miraculous economic development thanks to oil and gas, but the writing is on the wall. Vanderberg said it was time for us to become a new kind of energy state.

Fortunately, Alaska has gained a reputation as a world-class test site for some of the world’s most exciting climate technology companies. And now we can connect the companies we work with to raise funds to Earthshot Ventures.

According to Vanderberg, many of the companies participating in the Launch Alaskas program come from outside Alaska, but spend money in the state to work on projects, opening satellite offices, hiring Alaska, and buying homes. There are also companies that do.

As Launch Alaska continues to operate, he wants more and more companies to invest in the state in the long run. In addition, the fund could be a resource for Alaskan start-ups involved in climate technology.

Startups have the opportunity to change the course of the state-wide economy, and the companies we work with have both the ability and aspiration to grow into thousands of jobs, Vanderberg said. If we can support the growth of these companies, we will provide a way for us to remain in an energy state in a different kind of energy economy than we are accustomed to.

Companies in Launch Alaskas’ current portfolio include Ampaire Inc, a startup that develops electric aircraft from short-haul to passenger transport. DASH Systems, an airdrop delivery solution tuned for remote locations. 60Hertz, Alaska-based maintenance software for managing and monitoring grid-connected and off-the-grid assets. Dynamhex is a technology platform for businesses, local governments and utilities to meet their climate goals with data-driven solutions.

Venture capital-backed climate technology companies raised $ 14.2 billion worldwide between January and June 2021, and venture capital investment in climate technology increased by a whopping 3,750% since 2013. Did.

Start-ups are looking for venture funding not only to inject capital into their businesses, but also to connect with the industry and access professionals as they grow.

It’s part of the special source we offer, Vanderberg said. The integration of venture capital funds and deployment accelerators has helped companies gain traction, access funding and leverage networks within the climate technology community.

He expects many companies with which Launch Alaska is working to be interested in seeing if they are suitable for the new fund.

Mike Jackson, Managing Partner of Earthshot Ventures, wants to do that.

Both Launch and Elemental know what it takes to run in the real world, how to fund projects, how to interact with stakeholders, and how to work with large energy companies, Jackson said. Mr. says. It also helps us think about how entrepreneurs impact the communities they serve and how they can benefit with the environment by providing fairness and access to clean energy.

Alaska has a unique position as a resource-mining country at the forefront of climate change, and the oil and gas industry will be a major part of solving the problem, he said.

Under pressure from the government, investors and the general public, oil companies such as BP and the Royal Dutch Shell have been investing in renewable energy, working to reduce emissions and selling oil fields.

Other companies such as Walmart, FedEx, Coca-Cola, Alaska Airlines and Best Buy are working on carbon neutrality by 2040. This will either rely entirely on renewable energy or turn to the next carbon dioxide to burn fossil fuels, and climate technology companies to help them do it.

Vanderberg said these companies recognize the same things that Launch Alaska, Elemental Excelerator, and Earthshot Ventures have.

He said the energy shift either happens to us or we can guide it. Deploying and scaling technology to combat climate change is the greatest economic opportunity of our generation.

Gretchen Fauske is a marketing-oriented economic developer backed by a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. She is the Deputy Director of the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development, the Chairman of the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, and a Gallup-certified CliftonStrengths coach.

