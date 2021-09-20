Here are some of the best apps with XL widgets for checking iPad OS 15.





One of the new features of the iPad OS 15 for developers is the ability to create oversized widgets for the home screen. The new oversized widget size class has created a lot of great new ways to customize and power up your iPad home screen.

The very popular Carrot Weather has been updated with a number of new features for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. See this overview for other features. The update includes a series of oversized widgets. You can see expanded daily and hourly forecasts as well as larger radar maps. The new widget is included in the free update of the app, but requires a premium club subscription for background updates or a premium ultra subscription for the map widget.

The oversized lookup widget allows you to see more words in the selected collection. With the new widget, you can see more words at a glance from your home screen without having to open the app. LookUp costs $ 9.99 and works on Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Memento is a great reminder client that integrates directly with Apple’s iCloud Reminder service. With the new oversized Memento Widget, you can display more reminders on your home screen than ever before. The app will show you all upcoming reminders as well as expired reminders.

The popular to-do list app Things has a new oversized list widget. The new widget allows you to view more of a single list and has a special configuration dedicated to larger sizes. Cultured Code also includes a new “UpNext” oversized widget that displays ToDo items for the next 3 days. Things 3 is $ 9.99.

The Tripsy Tripplanner app has a new oversized widget that gives you an overview of all upcoming activities that will be included in your trip. There is also a quick button to jump to the document or map view.

Popular launcher apps have larger widgets that allow you to display more apps on one home screen than ever before. Oversized widgets can now hold up to 24 icons. If you place 3 oversized widgets on the home screen, a total of 72 app icons will be displayed on one page.

An oversized widget has been added to the RSS reader Lire that allows you to view more articles from your home screen. You can customize the source displayed in the widget by adding a new source to your app. Lire is priced at $ 9.99 and is currently available.

The Google Photos app has been updated with an oversized widget that allows you to view your library photos directly on your home screen. Photo widgets tend to be very popular, so this is probably also popular. It’s free and updates are available.

If you’re a YouTube Music user, you can use the oversized widget to download the latest app updates. The new widget shows recently played albums and playlists so you can see what’s currently playing.

