Pre-order Roku Streaming Stick 4K or 4K + with Dolby Vision

As Roku makes our favorite streaming device, we were very excited to hear that it replaced the 2017 Roku Streaming Stick + with a new and improved version, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. October 14th.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K enhances the game, among other things, by adding Dolby Vision support for HDR streaming. If you want to make it even bigger, check out the Roku Streaming Stick 4K +. It comes bundled with a convenient Voice Remote Pro (no battery required) for USB charging, a headphone jack, and a remote finder for $ 20. Ships on October 17th and jumps to $ 69.99 ($ ​​10 off).

Older Streaming Stick + is already streamed in 4K and HDR, but it’s not always good. To get enough speed for seamless streaming, it should be placed very close to the router. Mark Ely, Vice President of Retail Product Strategy at Roku, said he strengthened the new stick by making it “faster and more powerful than ever.”

It includes a redesigned Wi-Fi receiver aimed at providing a quad-core processor that is twice as fast as the old Stick + and has a startup time up to 30% faster.

Streaming Stick 4K was also the first Roku stick to play content in Dolby Vision and is often considered the current premium (and most streaming-intensive) HDR format previously reserved for Roku Ultra. The new device also supports HDR10 +, Dolby Vision’s closest competitor.

Despite these changes, the appearance form factor is similar to the design that TV enthusiasts and tech reviewers have long admired. A small stick that connects directly to one of the TV’s HDMI inputs and powers it via USB.

Streaming Stick 4K is compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, further increasing the liquidity of the ecosystem. Alexa and the Google Assistant are also compatible, so you can talk softly with a big stick in a variety of ways.

The review will give you a complete review of the new Streaming Stick 4K. Here’s a closer look at product hits and mistakes. But if you can’t wait, you can pre-order both Streaming Stick 4K and 4K + now.

Pre-order Roku Streaming Stick 4K from Roku for $ 49.99

Pre-order Roku Streaming Stick 4K + from Roku for $ 69.99

