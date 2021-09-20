Samsung Galaxy S21FE appears in Google support documentation





The latest update on Google’s official support page mentions the Galaxy S21 FE, which Samsung hasn’t announced yet.

In recent years, Samsung has released another “FE,” which stands for “Fan Edition” variant of its flagship cell phone and tablet, putting high-end hardware in a more affordable package. This second launch usually takes place about 7-8 months after the flagship release, and although there is no official announcement, it helps to narrow down the planned release date for the Galaxy S21 FE.

This afternoon, Google updated the official support page for its Play Developer Services for AR, formerly known as ARCore, which lists all the devices it currently supports. Among the other recently released devices added to Google’s list is the list of “Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition”, which further indicates the upcoming launch of the phone.

Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Motorola moto g (50) 5G Motorola moto g (60) s Motorola motorola edge 20 Motorola motorola edge 20 lite Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Wide5 Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip2 5G Tecno Phantom X Vivo X60 Pro + Vivo V2105 Xiaomi Pad 5 Zebra ET51 10 ″ Enterprise Tablet

In addition to the Galaxy S21 FE, the other list is fairly mediocre, mainly consisting of devices released by Google partners in the last few months. That said, it’s interesting that last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 2, alongside this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, has AR support from Google.

This isn’t the first time Play Services has successfully chipped off future devices. The Samsung A82 and the (now canceled) LG Stylo 7 appeared in March, and the Nokia 5.4 was teased last year.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/09/20/google-support-samsung-galaxy-s21-fan-edition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos