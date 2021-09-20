iOS 15 is here, but still waiting for some new features





Apples iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 are finally here, but not all the features announced at WWDC are working with them. I searched the Apple product page for each OS and found features that aren’t yet visible on iPhones and iPads, such as SharePlay, improved AirPod Find My support, and universal controls. Both platforms don’t have all the features listed, except for universal controls that aren’t (yet) on the iPhone.

Perhaps the most noticeable missing feature is SharePlay. This allows users to watch videos and listen to music with friends on FaceTime calls. Apple warned us (and developers) about the delay after removing SharePlay from beta testing, but it’s still a bit annoying given how important the feature is in the first place. The delay is exacerbated as Apple recently announced that it will put Group Workouts on Fitness Plus on hold until SharePlay is released, putting other features on hold.

Apple also said Find My support for AirPods will not be available until later this fall. This feature was announced at WWDC, and Apple states that some devices in the headphone lineup have a close-up view like AirTag. AirPods Pro and Max can connect to your Find My network, so you can easily find them even if you’re not physically separated. As someone who is currently running out of AirPods sets (and wanting to find them is draining like an earphone battery), this is probably the most painful delay.

The App Store’s in-app event features, which showcase in-game events, live video streams, and other limited-time features, aren’t there yet. It is labeled with the same asterisk as the other features and says it will be available later this fall.

iPad users also have to wait for a great looking universal control feature that allows them to seamlessly share cursors between Mac and iPad. It’s not surprising that there is no launch. Unlike SharePlay, Universal Control didn’t show up in beta. This feature also requires macOS Monterey, which hasn’t been released yet.

Of course, two of these features are forecasts focused on the new MacBook Pro and AirPods, and it’s worth mentioning that they may be waiting for new hardware at another Apple event this fall. .. As I’m trying to remember, rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but it makes sense for Apple to wait for a new version of macOS and new hardware to be released if they’re really close.

If you want to know more about the features built into iOS and the iPad OS 15, check out the huge review of Apple’s new update by my colleague Chaims.

