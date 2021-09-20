iOS 15 adds all the little features that were missing – TechCrunch





The release of iOS 15 should be a big event for mobile operating systems. Still, this year there are no breakthrough features or comprehensive themes that make this release stand out. Apple has focused not only on new features in its own apps, but also on improving quality of life.

The result is a solid, non-controversial update. Some people are trying to take advantage of the new focus feature. They spend a lot of time customizing their phones to make it as personal as possible. Others just miss or reject new features.

This year’s update is also a bit different, as you don’t have to update to iOS 15. If iOS14 is fine, Apple will not force you to jump to iOS15. You will continue to receive security patches. Some people simply reject iOS 15 altogether.

It looks like a small change, but it actually talks a lot about the current state of iOS. Apple considers iOS a mature platform. You can now update at your own pace, just as you don’t have to update your Mac to the latest version of macOS.

Also, iOS should be considered a mature platform for app developers. As a result, iOS 15 adoption will be slower than usual. This is because people don’t necessarily have to update to iOS 15 right away. The app may run longer on older iOS versions.

Of course, when a user buys a new iPhone and replaces the old one, they will be “updated” to the new version of iOS. However, some people at Apple pre-order the iPhone 13 and get the iOS 15.

Focus on you instead of your phone

One of the biggest changes in iOS 15 is the ability to change focus from the Control Center. It’s a surprisingly powerful feature with many options and tweaks. I don’t think it feels like an Apple feature.

But it’s definitely one of the most interesting features of iOS 15. You probably spend a lot of time on your phone and need a lot of attention to your device. With this new feature, you’ll be out of balance and you’ll be back in charge.

“Silent” users are already familiar with the idea that notifications can be muted when they are not needed. If you want to continue using “Moon Mode” on iOS 15, you don’t need to change anything.

However, you can now create additional focus. By default, Apple suggests several focuses on work, sleep, driving, fitness, games, mindfulness, personality, and reading. Each focus can be customized to suit your needs and you can create a new focus from scratch.

When you turn on a particular focus, notifications are basically blocked by default. You can then add people and apps so that notifications from those people and apps continue to be sent. App developers can also mark notifications as time-dependent so that they always pass. I hope they don’t abuse that feature.

There are three more settings you can enable. First, you can optionally share that notifications are currently muted with messages and compatible third-party apps. You can then completely hide the home screen page. Third, you can hide notifications from the lock screen and hide badges from the home screen.

Focuses are especially interesting when you realize that you can combine a particular focus with automation features. For example, you can automatically turn on “sleep” at night, or “work” automatically when you arrive at work.

Power users will also find it very fun to set focus and pair with shortcuts. For example, you can use a shortcut to open the Clock app when you turn on sleep mode. understood. This new feature has a lot of depth, and beta users are just beginning to scratch the surface.

Update all apps

In iOS 15, Apple has improved almost all default apps. Some additions are definitely great improvements. Others are a little more controversial.

Let’s start with the controversial ones: Safari’s design has been updated. But what we saw at WWDC in June is quite different from what we see today. Basically, Apple listened to feedback and changed the web browser user interface during the summer.

By default, the address bar is at the bottom of the screen, just above the line of buttons that allow you to open bookmarks, share the current page, and go to the previous page. I think it works. However, if you don’t want the address bar to be at the bottom, you can move it back to the top of the screen.

Other than that, all Safari changes are good improvements. For example, browsers now support traditional web extensions. It’s interesting to see if the popular Google Chrome extension will eventually appear in Safari. Another great new feature is the ability to create tab groups and search for tab groups from other devices.

FaceTime has become a versatile video conferencing service. You can now create links, share them with your friends, and add them to your calendar invitations. For the first time, anyone who doesn’t own an Apple device will be able to join FaceTime calls from a web browser. There is also a new zoom view, the grid view.

Unfortunately, the big new FaceTime feature isn’t ready for prime time yet. SharePlay, a feature that allows you to sync audio and video playback with your friends, will be released later this fall.

The Weather app has also been redesigned. It’s now packed with more information, including precipitation maps, next-hour precipitation notifications, and a new UV index. This has become a solid alternative to third-party weather apps. I’m still using snowflakes, but the differences are getting smaller and smaller.

Messages are now better integrated with other Apple apps. Whenever someone sends you an article, photo album, podcast, or song, you’ll see those recommendations in Apple’s other apps, Apple News, Photos, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, and more. Again, this is a great addition in my tests but it’s not going to change the way you use your phone.

Apple Maps is getting better and better, especially if you live in San Francisco. If you haven’t used it for a few years, we recommend that you try it again. It’s now a solid alternative to Google Maps.

Some cities, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London, offer new detailed maps, including 3D buildings, bus lanes, sidewalks, and more. Given how detailed it is, it feels like navigating a video game. The app has also been redesigned with a new placecard, a new driving user interface, and app settings.

Many improvements have also been made to the photos. Every year, the company refines Memories. I don’t know if many people are using this feature, but it’s better than before. Swipe a photo to see more information, such as the shutter speed used and the lens.

However, the biggest change in the photo library is that you can now search for text in your photos. iOS scans your photos for text and saves it for Spotlight search.

Similarly, you can now point the camera at the text and select the text from there. It’s very useful if you’re looking for a restaurant address in the menu and want to share it with friends, or if you want to translate the text while traveling.

Tips and tricks

There are a number of small changes that make iOS 15 better than iOS 14. Let’s list some of them.

If you have a compatible home key, hotel key, office key, or ID card, you can now add them all to your wallet app. You can share some health data with others. It helps if you live far away from your loved ones, or if you want to update your health care team. If you pay for iCloud, you become an iCloud + user. In addition to storage, you can take advantage of additional features. With iCloud Private Relay, available as a beta feature, you can enhance your privacy and browse the web. Hide My Email allows you to create a randomly generated email address to create a new account on the web. Similarly, if your family uses iCloud for their email address, you can now set your personal domain name and set it in iCloud. iOS uses voice recognition on the device. That is, you can dictate text much faster. But that’s not all. iOS handles some Siri requests directly on your device. This means you can start timers, set alarms, and change music instantly. That changed the way I use Siri. You can add account recovery contacts in case you are locked out of your iCloud account. This is important to convince more people to use two-factor authentication. When it comes to two-factor authentication, Apple’s built-in password manager, called a “password,” can now save 2FA details and auto-fill them in the 2FA fields. It works much like 1Password’s 2FA. You can set a legacy person for your Apple ID. We encourage you to take a closer look at its features. I talked to some people who couldn’t get a photo of their loved one after they died because Apple couldn’t hand out the photo. Apple has added tags to reminders and notes. You can also @mention people in Notes.

As you can see, the list of changes in iOS 15 is quite long. But it’s up to you to update to iOS 15. That was a clear decision when Apple added cuts, copies, and pastes on the iPhone OS 3. I personally liked the new features and it was worth updating. And I hope this review will help you decide if you want to update.

