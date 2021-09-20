Trailer connection technology advances as supply shortages weigh on production





As the production of Class 8 trucks progresses, so does the trailer they pull.

Both are stuck due to lack of parts supply. Indeed, there is a persistent shortage of semiconductors that many now expected to become memory. However, supply constraints begin with the lack of microchips.

Semiconductors have become a common standard for supply chain shortcomings, but in reality there are many components that continue to be affected, said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research.

The pandemic and protracted impact of steel tariffs are two other hurdles.

Even the February storm, which neutralized Texas and closed the US plastics industry Swath for more than two quarters, said Wies. As with the supply chain itself, the problem is not limited to domestic as well as commercial vehicles.

Trailers are less dependent on chips than power units, but are unaffected.

I’m stuck for a few more months

Don Ake, Vice President of Commercial Vehicles at FTR Transportation Intelligence, said the supply chain will be blocked for a few more months and is expected to gradually improve throughout the first half of next year.

OEMs will not be able to create all the orders required in 2021. These orders will be rolled in in the first quarter of 2022. [They] There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty because we do not know when they can increase production.

Don ake, Vice President of Commercial Vehicles, ftr Transportation Intelligence

The FTR reported a spare trailer order for 15,100 units in August. This is a 79% rebound since July, but a 47% year-on-year decrease. Every 12 months, trailer orders total 341,000 units. This is more than the industry can produce if you have all the parts and components you need.

The trailer maker started a limited reservation in August and has a good grasp of the schedule to prevent the already large amount of backlog from growing unconfirmed.

OEMs will not be able to create all the orders required in 2021. These orders will be rolled in in the first quarter of 2022. There is a great deal of uncertainty because OEMs do not know when they can increase production.

The accumulated demand increases every month as the fleet wants more trailers to carry cargo in hot markets.

The fleet is anxious for more new trailers today and is aware of even greater needs next year, Ake said.

Connection technology beckons

Connectivity to future trailer products is booming, even when manufacturers are sorting out current issues.

Several technologies made their debut last week at the American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council in Cleveland.

Hyundai Translead, a leading manufacturer of dry and refrigerated trailers in North America, has launched HTLink Sense, an open platform smart trailer solution that fully integrates with major telematics partners such as Orbcomm, Phillips Connect, SkyBitz and Spireon.

The open system provides a fully integrated solution for tracking and monitoring real-time trailer performance data, improving fleet productivity and operational efficiency, said Sean Kenny, Hyundai Translead’s Chief Sales Officer. Stated.

HT LinkSense debuted at Hyundai Transleads Dry Dan and later expanded to refrigerated, flatbed, chassis, and aftermarket products.

The Great Dane Trailer is a new Great Dane trailer with an integrated controller area network (CAN) harness for the Fleet Pulse platform, TMC’s first smart trailer system developed by trailer manufacturers, to prepare equipment for future smarts. I didn’t wait to announce that it will be standard equipment on the. technology.

One of the major hurdles to the future of connected cars is that long trailer life can hinder the speed of innovation, said Mike Molitor, Executive Director of Business Development at Great Dane. Equipped with Fleet Pulse devices and CAN harnesses on each Great Dane trailer, fleets will be able to take advantage of future technology.

Click here for more Freight Waves articles by Alan Adler.

