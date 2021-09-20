Hisense75U9DG Review | PCMag





It’s easy to think of OLED or MicroLED / DVLED as the future of TV technology, as most major manufacturers are focusing on it, but Hisense wants to provide the best possible images on its flagship screen. We are on a different path. The 75U9DG uses what the company calls “dual cell” technology. This technology superimposes two LCDs on an LED array backlight system to control the amount of light emitted much more accurately than a single LCD and LED array. The results are impressive, offering much higher peak brightness than an OLED panel can reach, at a much lower price than a MicroLED or DVLED TV, while providing near-OLED level contrast, and overall sufficient detail. To maintain. The Hisense 75U9DG is still quite expensive at $ 2,999.99 and is only available in 75 inches, but the image quality is undoubtedly excellent. He has won the Editor’s Choice Award for large screen TVs and the TechX Award for Innovative Dual Panels. technology.

Big beauty

The 75U9DG is inspired by the stylish design of the Hisense U8G. The top and sides of the screen are barely surrounded by a black band, similar to the U8G, and the screen rests on the same gray triangular metal legs. A major addition to the 75U9DG design is the chamfered silver bar at the bottom of the screen. It’s more flashy than the U8G’s narrow bezel and looks purposeless, but it complements the look of your TV without distractions. The bezel is covered with holes in the grill, but it doesn’t really make any sound. The tweeters and full-range speaker drivers for each channel are mounted internally near the front of the panel, and the two subwoofer drivers sit exposed on the back. The thin black band below the silver bar contains the TV’s ranged microphones and a switch to disable them.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

All connections to the 75U9DG are on the left side of the back of the TV, except for the right-facing port on the power cable. There are 4 HDMI ports (1 eARC, 2 4K120), 2 USB ports (1 USB 3.0), 3.5mm composite video input, 3.5mm headphone jack, and antenna / cable connector on the left. The optical audio output, Ethernet port, and 3.5mm port for serial and service point directly behind. A four-way joystick for navigating the menu, adjusting the volume, and using the remote finder function is in the lower left corner.

The remote control is the same as the one that comes with the U8G. Rather than using a bit of metal or a slim profile to give the remote a luxury, it’s a simple black plastic rectangle covered with rubber buttons. This is not a big loss. Thanks to the prominent, easy-to-find circular navigation buttons at the top, it’s still thoughtfully laid out and easy to use without looking. Power, input, and Google Assistant buttons are on the pad, and menu buttons, volume and channel lockers, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix, Peacock, Tubi, and YouTube dedicated service buttons are under the pad. At the top of the remote control is a pinhole that holds the microphone, a chime for the remote viewfinder function, and an indicator LED. It connects to your TV via Bluetooth, so you don’t have to point it directly at the screen when using it.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

Android TV with hands-free Google Assistant

The 75U9DG runs on Google’s powerful and feature-rich Android TV platform. It has a large app ecosystem with almost all major streaming services, including Amazon Prime TV, Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Twitch, and of course YouTube. Of all the celebrities, only the Apple TV is missing. Android TV also includes Google Cast, so you can mirror the screen of your Android smartphone or tablet, or Chrome tabs to your TV.

In addition, Android TV includes Google Assistant, Google’s voice assistant. With the 75U9DG’s long-range microphone, you can call the Google Assistant by simply saying “Hey, Google” and then pressing a command without touching the microphone (but disabling the hands-free microphone on your TV and Press to access the voice assistant) If you’re concerned about privacy, hold down the Google Assistant button and talk to the remote). With the Google Assistant, you can control your TV directly, search for content on multiple services, get general information such as weather and sports scores, and control your smart home device. It’s a powerful and easy-to-use voice assistant, and the hands-free features of the 75U9DG allow you to treat your TV like a smart display.

However, Android TV is not Google’s latest smart TV platform. Google TV was introduced in Chromecast With Google TV and is used on Sony’s current TVs. While providing a more streamlined content-oriented experience, Google updates Android TV regularly to make its own interface more intuitive. Anyway, Android TV and Google TV have exactly the same features, and I haven’t missed anything other than a slightly more appealing menu.

The power of dual-cell technology

The 75U9DG is an LED-backlit LCD TV with 4K native resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Supports high dynamic range (HDR) content for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 +, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG).

Test your TV using Portrait Display’s Calman software using a Klein K-80 colorimeter, Murideo SIX-G signal generator, and a methodology based on the Imaging Science Foundation’s calibration techniques.

As mentioned earlier, the 75U9DG is unique and interesting thanks to its panel technology. Instead of using a single LCD panel backlit by an LED array, use two LCD panels stacked on top of each other. The top panel forms a 4K image and focuses on pixel-level control of color. The second layer, on the other hand, acts as a filter for more accurate contrast and light adjustment than just dimming the LED array. According to Hisense, this means that the 75U9DG has effectively 2,000,000 local dimming zones, while a single LCD panel TV has hundreds or thousands.

The 75U9DG dual panel design means it can be very bright while providing a black level close to OLED. Out of the box, with a theater day mode SDR signal, the TV shows a peak brightness of 352.374 cd / m ^ 2 in a full-screen white field. This is not groundbreaking, but it explodes to 933.345 cd / m ^ 2 in an 18% white field, displaying a black level of only 0.007 cd / m ^ 2.

The numbers are even more impressive when using the HDR signal in HDR theater mode. Full-screen peak brightness is only 424.146 cd / m ^ 2, but in the 18% field, the TV can reach a peak brightness of 1189.234 cd / m ^ 2. If the black level is 0.006 cd / m ^ 2, the effective contrast ratio is 198,206: 1. This is one of the highest contrast ratios I’ve seen on non-OLED TVs, the TCL 65R648 (600,000, but when it reaches 6 digits, the black level is very low, the brightness is very high, and the effect It will be the best only by. The difference in contrast is greatly obscured). There were also 18% fields and other white boxes on a black background, with no noticeable bright flowers. This is a common problem with array-backlit LED TVs and demonstrates how well the dual-cell concept works.

The 75U9DG is also impressed with its color performance. The chart above shows the TV color levels in the Theater Day mode SDR signal compared to the Rec.709 broadcast standard color space and the HDR theater mode HDR signal compared to the DCI-P3 Digital Cinema color space. White drifts slightly towards yellow-green and magenta leans slightly red, but all primaries, along with cyan and yellow, almost completely hit the target in both cases. The TV covers the DCI-P3 color space almost perfectly right out of the box, but only the better white of the LGC1P improves accuracy.

The BBC’s Planet Earth II looks great on the 75U9DG. The green of the plants and the blue of the sky and water are rich and varied. Fine details such as fur and scales are clearly visible both in bright sunlight and in dark shade. Televisions show very strong contrast and a wide color range with this kind of 4K HDR nature content. Note that the image looked a bit dark at first in Theater Day mode, as Active Contrast mode is off by default.[中]or[高]When set to, the image will be much brighter and visually appealing (if it can reduce accuracy).

The dead pool is just as impressive on the 75U9DG. The red color of the Deadpool outfit looks vivid and accurate even under the relatively cool, cloudy lighting of the opening scene. Then in a burning laboratory battle, the flames look very bright, but you can see a lot of shadow details in the same frame.

The excellent contrast of the 75U9DG is especially apparent in Great Gatsby. The dark black and white of the party scene are also really shining, the white balloons and jacket pop out, and the cuts and textures of the black suit are easily identifiable without appearing to be washed away from a distance.

Suitable for games

The 75U9DG never gives in when it comes to games. The 120Hz TV features automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and AMD FreeSync.

When measuring the input lag using the HDFury Diva HDMI Matrix, the 75U9DG showed a lag of only 6ms in game mode. Its responsiveness is enough to consider the 75U9DG as one of the best TVs for gaming. In theater day mode, the lag jumps to 114.3ms, so make sure you’re in the correct mode when playing the game.

Best LED tv

Hisense75U9DG is a really impressive TV. It’s big and bright, but it can also produce deep black for extreme contrast and ample detail. Its color performance is just as impressive, which means that Android TV has many features, including a hands-free Google Assistant. This is the best LED TV we have tested and deserves an editor’s choice for its excellent image quality. The dual cell panel has also won the TechX Award for its innovative approach to display technology.

If you’re looking for a screen option other than 75 inches, the LG C1 and Sony A90J are available in sizes 48-83 inches, but they’re also expensive and the OLED panel creates infinite contrast thanks to perfect black at a level. It can’t be as bright as 75U9DG. Although the Hisense U8G series does not reach the 75U9DG level in color and contrast, it is also an excellent choice for a small price. While TCL’s 4K 6 series is another powerful option at a reasonable price, the 8K 6 series offers even better images and 8K resolution.

