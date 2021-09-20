



Last year, billions of Google co-founders Larry Page spent hiding in Fiji with his family to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic, a bug-out bunker that pollutes Old Palo Alto with groundwater. And owns at least one mansion. California. Last week, in one of those homes, three alerts were raised, local emergency personnel took hours to extinguish the fire, and questions were asked about local public resource allocation and corporate transparency. An unobtrusive office for Google technicians who weren’t there at the time of the fire.

As first reported by Palo Alto Online and expanded in The Daily Beast, the fire department first called $ 10 million in 6 bedrooms, 5.5, shortly after the first flame was summoned around 8:10 pm. Arrived at the guest cottage on the bus. According to Deputy Fire Chief Kevin McNally, flames and smoke caused serious damage to the attic and behind the first and second floors, but were seriously injured. There are many sketches in the whole thing, and of course I was happy to hear that no one was hurt, but we have some questions. What were Google engineers doing there?

One of the many Page properties nearby Over the last decade, Page has purchased a huge number of properties in the area, leased many of them to tenants, and installed families on other members.

He owns what feels like most of the block, Rebecca Eisenberg, a former Reddit city council candidate and general adviser, told The Daily Beast. In a millionaire mansion during a time when local budgets are constrained.

Details are hidden behind the smoke screen Certainly the story now has enough holes to raise doubts about what is happening in Page’s mansion and whether the fire was a coincidence. I have. Authorities have not publicly stated what refers to arson. This can easily mean that this is just an electrical issue or something similar.

Again, it’s true that you know exactly why Page felt the need to accommodate a small team of Google workers there, and how many other places have the same kind of setup. That’s great.

