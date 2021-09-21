New report reveals Australia lags behind US, UK, France, Canada and China in digital innovation





Digital technology is now at the heart of our daily lives, as anyone who has replaced an office with a video conferencing screen or downloaded a contact tracking app is familiar with it.

This trend is expected to continue in the post-COVID world. Australia is at a crossroads in the development of a powerful digital economy to face this changing world head-on.

In the words of computing pioneer Alan Kay, the best way to predict the future is to create it.

Australia also needs to seize the opportunity to leverage its R & D strengths in new digital technologies, expand growth opportunities in this important sector, and create a digital future by strengthening sovereign capabilities. But Australia lags behind many other countries in shaping this digital future.

In a new report released today, the Australian Academy of Sciences and the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering jointly call for urgent action and call on government and industry to recognize the importance of new digital technologies.

The report has some important recommendations.

Improving Emerging Digital Technology as a National Science and Innovation Priority Includes Research and Innovation in Emerging Digital Technology in the 2021 Research Infrastructure Roadmap, Recognizing Emerging Digital Technology as an Independent Growth Sector increase. What techniques do you need to encourage?

This report focuses on new digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and virtual reality, blockchain, and 5G networks.

These innovations have already begun to transform industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, waste management, transportation, finance, education and health. However, unlike more established technologies such as 3D printing, mobile computing, and GPS, they are still considered emerging technologies as they have not yet realized full commercial potential.

The next wave of new digital technologies such as self-driving cars, smart microgrids, 6G networks and quantum computing will further disrupt and transform many sectors of the economy.

Of course, it is difficult to accurately predict what kind of innovation will occur in the future. But by focusing on basic science and engineering in this rapidly evolving field, Australia can be assured that it will stay ahead of its time, no matter what the future holds.

What are other countries doing?

The problem is that Australia is currently doing the opposite. It lags behind countries that prioritize digital technology as a strategy to strengthen their global competitiveness, such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada and China.

Digital innovation accounts for only 7.4% of Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the OECD average of 11.2%.

Read more: Australia’s digital competitiveness is declining.Here’s how to catch up

New digital technology applications continue to diversify and grow. Research and innovation in new digital technologies should not be artificially tied to a particular application area or over-focused on today’s needs. Failure to do so limits the potential for innovation that can create entirely new industries and jobs.

At the same time, new digital technologies continue to exceed social expectations and regulatory frameworks. Australia’s digital divide continues to grow, with low-income, employment and poorly educated individuals lagging behind. This challenge can exacerbate the looming shortage of digitally skilled workers and widen existing inequality.

Achieving digital literacy and inclusion through education and labor development ensures Australia achieves its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and develops digital literacy and highly skilled labor. It is essential.

Australians are early adopters, tech enthusiasts, and tend to be accelerated by the COVID pandemic. In addition, the federal government’s digital economic strategy has already invested A $ 1.2 billion in key digital features such as artificial intelligence and drone technology.

While this investment is welcome, governments must clearly recognize the importance of building scientific and engineering capabilities in a way that underpins the digital economy as a whole, not just specific technologies.

Raising emerging digital technologies as a national science priority raises their importance in both investment and narrative, develops R & D strengths, provides important research infrastructure, and strengthens between studies. Through the link, you can create a new technology business and become a catalyst to support your existing business and industry. Through awareness of the growth sector, it helps to attract talent and address the country’s future skills needs.

Highly digitized societies demand world-class leadership in the development of digital technology and reduce reliance on foreign technology and expertise. The coordinated strategic support of this important sector of our economy will help create Australia’s digital future in line with our social and economic aspirations.

This article has been republished from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

