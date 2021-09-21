Collaboration between high fashion brands Balenciaga and Fortnite





As the Spanish haute couture house Balenciaga collaborates with Fortnite, the line between high fashion and video games continues to blur. The partnership enables an entire event that adds yet another experience to the game. This time, instead of a concert, you can shop until you stop at the limited “Strange Times” hub. Balenciaga has joined Gucci and Louis Vuitton as luxury brands that have created game-centric products.

You play well when you look good

Balenciaga is doing everything in its power for this event regarding the items you can get for your character. In addition to the four premium skins, you’ll also get sprays, gliders, backpacks and pickaxes modeled after the iconic speed sneakers. In addition to cosmetics, Strange Times Hub also has a store where you can buy all your gear and show it off to your friends.

Collaboration is the third in video games and only the second contains actual in-game content. The first came via League of Legends and Louis Vuitton. The partnership has created not only the game champion skins, but also the limited execution of actual clothing and the redesign of the league championship trophy case. In the case of Gucci, the partnership with 100 thieves created a limited-edition backpack, but not much else. It’s hard to say what fashion is the best way to get into the game, but making people look beautiful in the game is by no means a bad choice.

But wait more …

Also among the new hubs is the Fortography Contest. Epic wants players to share the best screenshots of the new gear placed on a special wall that can be checked in-game. Anyone can participate as there is no need to equip new skins to appear on the wall.

The event will be open today (September 20th) at 8pm EDT. If you want to get a new gear first, make sure it’s updated and ready.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://985thesportshub.com/2021/09/20/high-fashion-brand-balenciaga-collabs-with-fortnite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos