San Francisco naughty artist turns “ghost town” Google office into a spirit Halloween store





Like many other San Francisco tech companies, Google hasn’t returned to the office yet. With the campus of Embacadero almost obsolete, conceptual artist Daniel Baskin began to wonder what kind of business would ambush such vacant real estate.

The answer was clear, given that October 31st was a little over a month away. Spirit Halloween is a costume store that moves to strip malls every year in the month before the holidays.

Baskin, best known for its fake viral website BlueCheck Homes and the app for talking to strangers over the phone, owns a commercial-sized printer for its former sign-making business. So she printed and used a 10-foot vinyl replica of the Spirit Halloween logo and ironed the fabric she purchased from the Mission Fabric Outlet. According to Baskin, there was no vector art for the logo online, so it was rendered manually.

Concept artist Daniel Baskin has temporarily set up a Spirit Halloween sign in the Google office of Embakadero.

Courtesy of Daniel Baskin

Then, with the help of a few friends, she installed a banner over the Google logo in the company’s San Francisco office. The group also posted official-looking construction signs and other Spirit Halloween ephemeras such as job flyers. It was done primarily for laughter, but mischief has a broader meaning.

“Just before the pandemic, I had a studio space on Market Street, and we were kicked out because they were changing ownership of the building,” Baskin called SFGATE from outside the Google office. talked. “I spent a lot of time thinking about unused real estate in San Francisco. Many would like to have a wooden shop or space to make things. And an empty chair. There are lots of weird lobbies and no one is sitting. There are offices where employees don’t come to work because they can work from home at any time. “

Props used by concept artist Daniel Baskin to recreate the Spirit Halloween store at Google’s San Francisco office.

Courtesy of Daniel Baskin

When the sign was set up, Baskin and the 10 crew members pretended to be Spirit Halloween staff. In construction uniforms, they carried a box and pretended to discuss the manager, hoping for stupid interactions with pedestrians.

“I was going to interact a lot with the people working in the area, but it’s a ghost town. It’s actually where Spirit Halloween comes in. It’s like a grim reaper in a dying industry,” Baskin said.

About two hours later, Google was finally caught up in a prank and the security team arrived … in the middle of a phone interview.

“Oh … someone with a walkie-talkie is approaching the sign,” Baskin said while standing next to a dolly and a pile of boxes. “Okay. You can see this unfolding in real time. I think they’re approaching me and I think I’ve done it. You should probably leave. OK, a lot of security Yes. I’m going to get off the premises casually. “

Concept artist Daniel Baskin has temporarily set up a Spirit Halloween sign in the Google office of Embakadero.

Courtesy of Daniel Baskin

Later in response via a direct message, Baskin said Google withdrew his signature and reported the incident, but took no further action. She tried to persuade eight guards on the scene to retain and reuse the sign, but at the time of issuance, the location of the sign is unknown. The sign may be lost forever, but the prank lasted longer than Baskin expected.

“It’s a joke to point out all the free space here,” Baskin wrote. “It’s also in a beautiful location, overlooking the bridge and its beautiful area, but it’s not used at all. There’s no one in this courtyard. You’re welcome to hang out at Google headquarters. I don’t think. “

A team of artists behind a temporary installation by Danielle Baskin and Google’s San Francisco office.

Courtesy of Daniel Baskin

For the actual Halloween holiday, Baskin still doesn’t know how to celebrate it, but the experience at Google was a great teaser on October 31st.

“I feel like I’m dressing up with my friends and pretending to be a road inn, so it was like a mini Halloween,” she said.

