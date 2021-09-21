Fortnite x Balenciaga Collab is everything for the game





Hello. Welcome to 2021. Fashion brand Balenciaga sells dog hoodies in video games. You can actually buy the same hoodie for $ 725.

Of course, you’ve probably seen this kind of thing happen before, like in 2019 when Louis Vuitton launched a line based on League of Legends. And just like that time, I’m not interested in this being any kind of meaningful collaboration, the only two companies changing their advertising budget in the most mediocre and predictable way possible. We want to sell to children (or in this case we publish the brand to children). Where are the children? Oh, they’re in Fortnite.

In addition to the $ 725 hoodie that looks like the one on the dog, there’s also a $ 425 T-shirt that looks like it’s fallen off the clearance rack in Target’s kids section.

Collecting sneakers may have been too long and crazy, but there are countless examples of collaborations between the two companies in this area, and they are well received by people. Like rappers and sneakers, PlayStation and sneakers go very well. Korean pop artists and McDonald’s Happy Meal are examples. Successful collaboration is an example of how fans can recognize it. Of course, this is advertising and making money, but some of those parameters can still be put together, which means something and takes advantage of what they feel about both. Even if they can’t understand or express it clearly, they dig it.

But what about this? Fortnite existed in 2021 as a way to draw the entire popular culture into its gapped mau. It’s ReadyPlayerOne with no literary aspirations. At the moment the Avengers get together, only their Rambo, NFL player, Travis Scott, and Master Chief will walk the portal. Fortnite has no culture or theme. I have no sense. It’s just a platform. An app store with a gun.

So it’s appropriate that this is a collaboration featuring the most thoughtless product you can imagine. In a time when fashion brands, once famous for their exquisite and unique tastes, are trying to abandon their legacy in pursuit of uniformity and mass appeal, a label that releases a hoodie that looks like 15 years old is on screen press. The huge advertising platform that made it disguised as a video game is one of the most depressing 2021 stuff I haven’t seen yet on this lap around the sun.

That may not be what everyone wants, and with minimal effort, it’s also exactly what the game deserves.

