DOTComm Leverages Google Workspace to Improve Public Services





Most city dwellers enjoy the benefits and conveniences of living in a big city, but they are also accustomed to the dangers and annoyances of city life. Even the most picturesque communities can carry the dangers, risks, and annoyances lurking around the corner. The sudden impact of hitting an unexpected pothole can turn into a literally painstaking experience, even on the most mundane morning commute. The abandoned car across the street can quickly become a public safety issue from the obtrusive things in the neighborhood. Graffiti is yet another issue that raises quality of life and police concerns.

A few years ago, in Omaha, Nebraska, the mayor took the configuration service to the next level when he set up a mayor hotline to receive calls from residents about road hazards, scrapped cars, and other inconveniences to citizens. .. It was so popular that calling the hotline often returned a busy signal. To ease phone congestion, the hotline has been moved online and city officials working on the Google Groups Collaborative Inbox have serviced and queued public works requests. City workers then assign a reduction request and notify the requester of the solution.

This is just one powerful example of how organizations, including many cities, counties, and other municipalities, have rushed to embark on digital transformation. In Nebraska, Omaha and Douglas County have been at the forefront of digital by migrating many services, including hotlines, to a cloud-based delivery model. They have been honored for their efforts by consistently ranking the top 10 leaders in digital government centers in government digital transformation. To accelerate the digital transformation of government agencies as a whole, the city and county have integrated their IT departments to form the Douglas Omaha Technology Commission (DOTComm), a joint public agency that addresses the overall IT needs.

DOTComm provides technical support and consulting to more than 70 government agencies in Omaha and Douglas County for 7,100 dedicated civil servants to better meet the needs of local residents.

Business challenges

Originally, Microsoft Office shops, DOTComm, and the government users they serve, have become unable to work due to email inbox capacity limits. The workaround for moving old emails to an archive folder or PST file did not alleviate the problem. PST files with a capacity of only 50GB can easily be corrupted by large email attachments such as slide decks, text documents and videos.

Even if the user did not exceed the capacity limit of the PST file, he noticed that the value of the old email was reduced because Microsoft in the archive folder does not support the search function.

Vijay Badal, director of applications and analytics at DOTComm, said Microsoft Office does not have the ability to search multiple archive histories that users have in Outlook. If you run out of space in Outlook, you need to move your emails to PST file to free up space. However, Id loses the ability to do keyword searches in PST files.

Lack of collaboration

In addition, multiple versions are created when the file is emailed in Outlook. Then, when the recipient replies, all file edits must be associated with the document owner’s edits. DOTComm users needed a way for different authors and editors to collaborate on the same document in real time.

Unauthorized Chrome extensions

On the other side, DOTComm suspected that it was using many Chrome extensions that could not fulfill its public service mission and pose an unnecessary risk of information breaches. For example, an online pinboard extension that did not serve DOTComm’s business objectives demanded an excessive number of data permissions.

According to Badal, Google Chrome is mandatory as the default browser for all employees. Some of the Chrome extensions were very suspicious, but I didn’t know how many extensions were used or how to manage them.

Network sharing

Another problem DOTComm had in the Microsoft environment was security. Many users have created network shares. However, DOTComm was unable to track them and view the permissions for individual folders and files.

According to Badal, network sharing within a Microsoft environment is very easy. And DOTComm users seized the opportunity, assuming that only the right people could access it.

Solution

To solve the problem of limited email capacity, DOTComm considered Google Workspace. DOTComm chose Google Cloud Premier Partner SADA as its implementation partner after consulting with Google Cloud.

In preparation for launch, SADA has migrated PST files and calendars for all DOTComms users from Microsoft Exchange to Google Workspace, making them available on the first day.

DOTComm has set up a call center for incoming queries in anticipation of post-publication user questions. When a call comes in, the call center agent fills in the question in a spreadsheet and the SADA representative fills in the answer in real time.

I was very excited during the upcoming week and was very supportive to know that SADA staff were on site for escalation questions. Every hour, call center people recorded their questions in Google Sheets. The SADA staff will answer in Google Sheets, “OK, this is how you approach this question, or you have the information you need here.” That was a really great clue.

Bejay Badal | Whitelist Chrome Extensions Director of Applications and Analytics at DOTComm

SADA has also run DOTComm’s specialized services to limit the extensions available in the Chrome browser to those that are useful for business purposes. The solution was to have the user log in to Chrome and apply the extension whitelist. But how can I force a user to log in and how can I whitelist them?

Based on SADA recommendations, DOTComm has defined Chrome-managed context-aware access policies for all user computers via the Google Admin Console. You won’t be able to access the Workspace app unless the user logs in to Chrome. When the user logs in, DOTComm will be able to see the extensions that exist and the number of extensions that are in use.

When Chrome logs were applied in the Context-Aware Access policy, SADA showed DOTComm how to create a whitelist of allowed extensions and a block list of restricted extensions. Users can also request that restricted extensions be moved to the white list. Badal says DOTComm has created a workflow for employees to request extensions via Google Forms. The security team then investigates the extension and whitelists or blocks it.

result

As a result of the migration from Microsoft Office to Google Workspace, DOTComm users will have access to as much email space as they need. Storage is no longer an issue, and searching within Gmail is fully supported.

According to Badal, Gmail gives users unlimited archiving and search capabilities. By comparison, Outlook capacity in the inbox is limited and PST files for archiving emails do not allow searching.

DOTComm users no longer need to email documents to collect edits from everyone working on the same project. Now you can create documents, slides, spreadsheets and other files on Google Drive and collaborate all in real time.

We really needed Google Drive to act as a centralized storage repository to enable team-wide collaboration. Now you can immediately see the changes in the file, including the version history. This form of collaboration is very important to us and can implement many new workflows.

Vijay Badal | Director of Applications and Analytics at DOTComm

Also, when Google Workspace with Google Drive was up and running, untraceable network and folder and file shares passed DOTComm. According to Badal, Google Drive allows you to see who has what level of access to a particular file with a single click. If you need to change your permissions, you can do so right away.

For Chrome extensions whitelists and blocklists, the results were almost immediately apparent. Badal said he started getting reports that everyone needed to sign in to Chrome. I was able to actually see the extensions that people installed in their browsers.

DOTComm users have installed over 4,000 different Chrome extensions, counting older versions. DOTComm has reduced the number of extensions by more than 50% and significantly reduced the attack surface.

According to Badal, DOTComm sincerely recommends Google Workspace as the best large-scale solution for collaborative and secure file sharing. SADA has greatly assisted in the security of Workspace and Chrome and has consistently educated us when changes occur. We keep in touch with SADA about updating our Google Cloud Roadmap to keep up with new innovations. We know that SADA has the information and support we need.

