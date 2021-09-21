



Institutions and organizations across the US government are facing a five-year window to instill a culture of innovation. Otherwise, you run the risk of not keeping up with new disruptive technologies. The consequences of this failure will be disastrous, including the possibility of losing one of the key elements of strategic competition with China.

However, this result is not a natural conclusion. At one end of the government-wide spectrum, the number of innovators and disruptors is increasing daily. There is a whole new generation of people who are anxious for the opportunity to demonstrate their innovation skills. Senior managers, meanwhile, are renewing interest in the impact of disruptive technology. But while these two bookends may be important, they are not enough to make the difference at the speed and scale needed for the entire government. We need to focus more on everything else in the middle.

Government-wide Pathfinder organizations such as the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Kessel Run, Common Mission Project, Project Maven, and Hacking For Defense (H4D) have embraced and amplified the culture of innovation over the last five years. However, their efforts have inevitably focused on a limited number of small pilot projects. Those results cannot be rapidly scaled across large bureaucracy without major changes elsewhere throughout the parent organization. Recipes for the transition to broad and sustainable innovation require people-centric reforms across all organizations.

First, top-level leaders in all organizations must be committed to making a major shift from the hardware-centric industrial age mindset to the software-centric information age mindset. They need to provide top-down pressure, advocacy, surveillance, set high standards and empower people of all levels. They should reward a more risk-tolerant culture. They must trust the people around them and treat middle management as a true opinion leader and a key participant in the dissemination of innovation. These leaders must insist on ensuring adequate education and training for everyone in the organization, including themselves. Recruitment practices need to focus on finding people who are willing to challenge legitimacy, are content with the discomfort, and truly embrace innovation.

Second, we need to reaffirm the role of highly malicious middle management. This layer consists of formal and informal opinion leaders of the organization. It is these people who ultimately decide whether the culture of innovation will take root. There are more potential leaders of these types throughout the government than any other government. The extra time spent building and maintaining trust here is very beneficial to all organizations. Middle management needs to receive and grant greater authority and freedom to seek the needs and feedback of lower-level operators and end users of technology in order to take more risk. Systematic changes give you more opportunities for customized training in innovation, entrepreneurship, agile principles, product development, and risk management.

Third, we have seen enormous inherent value for those who enter the government with extensive experience in the commercial technology industry. They bring a completely different way of thinking and culture. This has proven to help accelerate the adoption of innovation, as we know directly from the experience of launching the DoD Joint AI Center. The return on investment of such individuals is very high, but not yet sufficient. Government-wide organizations need to focus on the steps to make this two-way cross-flow between industry and government faster, easier, and more sustainable.

Finally, we need to establish a new pipeline that will grow a larger foundation for people of all levels, accelerating the adoption and integration of new technologies. The National Security Commission on AI has recommended that the Pentagon create a new technology certification process, such as today’s requirements for joint obligation qualifications. Talents earn technology certification by taking new technology-focused fellowships, private sector talent exchanges, government positions, and courses on new technologies that disrupt technology. This is a good idea worth adopting right away.

There is ongoing action across the government to address some of the steps needed to create the environment needed to enable the dissemination of innovation. But it all has to move faster. In the absence of such changes, most change agents and innovators will find that potential leaders in middle management will not thrive and governments will be able to keep large bureaucracy relevant in the digital age. Will be disillusioned forever.

The concept of culture of innovation in institutional bureaucracy does not have to be oxymoron. Now is the time to go beyond the turmoil and focus on institutional reform. The perceived risk of moving too fast is always inferior to the country’s cost of being bold or not agile.

John (Jack) Shanahan, Lieutenant (Retired), and the US Air Force retired in 2020 after 36 years of military career. He was the first director of the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. Jack is a member of the Advisory Board of the Common Mission Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to applying an entrepreneurial approach to social issues. A longer version of this article will appear in the Common Mission Projects Board of Advisors Report, which will be released this fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/commentary/2021/09/from-disruption-to-diffusion-scaling-innovation-across-government/

