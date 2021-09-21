DeepMind told Google they don’t know how to reduce the toxicity of AI





Open the black box. Reduces the large amount of power consumption required to train deep learning models. Uncover the secrets of sensibilities. These are one of the highest open problems in artificial intelligence. Anyone who has the talent and budget to solve them will be rewarded with lumps and lumps of money.

But there are even bigger challenges that disrupt the machine learning community, and it’s starting to make the world’s smartest developers look a little ridiculous. You can’t stop a machine from being racist, xenophobic, prejudiced, and misogynistic.

Almost every big tech company and billions of dollars of nonprofits are investing heavily in solving the toxicity problem of AI. And, according to the latest research on this subject, it didn’t really reach anywhere.

Problem: Text generators such as OpenAIs GPT-3 are toxic. Currently, OpenAI needs to limit its use with respect to GPT-3. This is because it’s almost certain to produce offensive text if you don’t have a myriad of filters set.

In essence, many researchers have learned that text generators trained on unmitigated datasets (such as those that include conversations from Reddit) tend to be prejudiced.

The reason is very easy to guess, as most human discourse on the Internet is biased towards minority groups.

Background: When deep learning exploded in 2014, toxicity did not seem to be an insurmountable problem.

Do we all remember when Google AI mistaken a turtle for a gun? It is very unlikely that it will happen now. In the meantime, the computer vision has improved much.

However, little progress has been made in the field of NLP (Natural Language Processing).

Simply put, the only way to prevent systems such as GPT-3 from spitting out toxic languages ​​is to block them. However, this solution has its own problems.

What’s new: DeepMind, the creator of AlphaGo and Google’s sister company under Alphabet, recently conducted a study of state-of-the-art toxic interventions for NLP agents.

The result was disappointing.

According to a preprinted paper from the DeepMind research team:

A basic intervention strategy can effectively optimize previously established automatic metrics on the REALTOXICITYPROMPTS dataset, which provides both textual and dialect LM (language model) coverage for marginalized groups. It comes at the cost of lowering.

In addition, after strong toxicity-reducing interventions that further emphasize the nuances involved in careful assessment of LM toxicity, it turns out that human assessors often disagree with high autotoxicity scores.

Researchers implemented the intervention paradigm at their own pace and compared its effectiveness to the effectiveness of human evaluators.

A group of paid research participants evaluated the text generated by a state-of-the-art text generator and evaluated the toxicity of its output. When researchers compared human assessments to machines, they found a major contradiction.

AI may have a superhuman ability to produce toxic languages, but like most prejudices, it has no idea what it’s talking about. Intervention techniques have not been able to pinpoint toxic outputs with the same accuracy as humans.

Quick Take: This is a big deal. Text generators are ready to be ubiquitous in the business world. But if you can’t make them non-aggressive, you can’t deploy them.

For now, text generators that don’t know the difference between phrases such as whether homosexuals exist or shouldn’t exist aren’t very useful. Especially if the current solution to prevent the generation of text like the latter is to block the use of languages ​​related to the LGBTQ + community.

Blocking minority references as a way to resolve toxic words is an NLP equivalent to a sign that only straight white uses.

The scary thing is that DeepMind, one of the world’s most talented AI labs, conducted this survey and forwarded the results to Jigsaw. That’s Google cracking the problem-solving team. Since 2016, we have failed to resolve this issue.

In the near future, NLP will not look bright.

You can read the entire treatise here.

