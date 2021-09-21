Innovation continued despite COVID-19: New UN Report





New ideas are important for governments and businesses in many parts of the world to increase their investment in innovation and overcome pandemics, according to the latest Global Innovation Index survey by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It shows the recognition that there is.

Despite a severe slump of about 3% expected in 2020, the GII shows that there is reason for the government to be forward-looking and optimistic about not cutting spending, the WIPO compound indicator said. Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, Research Section and GII Co-Editor, said. At the time of publication of the report in Geneva.

Non-uniform effect

However, WIPO warned that the impact of the crisis would be very uneven by industry and country.

The GII’s annual ranking of global economies for innovation capacity and production shows that only a few economies, mostly high-income, dominate the ranks consistently.

However, the Republic of Korea joined Switzerland, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom, making it into the top five of the GII for the first time in 2021, and four other Asian economies appeared in the top 15: Singapore (8), China (12), Japan. (13), Hong Kong, China (14).

Some middle-income countries such as Turkey, Vietnam, India and the Philippines are catching up, and last year France (11) and China (12) confirmed their progress, both hitting the top door of the GII. 10.10.

Show elasticity

According to a new GII feature, Global Innovation Tracker, the technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have increased their pandemic investment and stepped up their research and development (R & D) efforts.

Top tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Huawei increased their investment by an average of about 10% last year, and their investment in venture capital surged. This trend continues this year, says Wunsch-Vincent.

In contrast, the transport and travel sectors were significantly affected by containment measures and reduced spending. GII 2021 also shows great expectations for technological advances at the frontier, with the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine being a prime example.

“Despite the tremendous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many sectors, especially those incorporating digitalization, technology and innovation, are showing amazing resilience,” said Daren Tang, WIPO Secretary-General. increase. As the world seeks to rebuild itself from a pandemic, we know that innovation is essential to overcome the common challenges we face and build a better future.

Global innovation landscape

The index ranks 132 countries and sub-economy such as Hong Kong, a year after WIPO reports that investment in innovation hit a record high in 2019 with an average annual return of 8.5%. increase.

North America and Europe continue to lead the global innovation environment, while Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania are the most dynamic and the only regions to bridge the leader gap in the last decade.

According to the report, China remains the only middle-income economy in the top 30. Bulgaria (35), Malaysia (36), Turkey (41), Thailand (43), Vietnam (44), Russian Federation (45), India (46), Ukraine (49), Montenegro (50) are in the top 50 It contains.

But only Turkey, Vietnam, India and the Philippines are systematically catching up, saying that beyond China, these larger economies could permanently change the outlook for global innovation.

GII often finds it difficult for emerging economies to steadily improve their innovation systems, but shows that some middle-income countries have been able to keep up with more developed peers and innovation. increase. Said.

These emerging economies, among other things, successfully complemented domestic innovation with international technology transfers, developed technologically dynamic services that could be traded internationally, and ultimately became more balanced. He said he was able to form an innovation system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/09/1100362 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos