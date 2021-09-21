Aston Martin was used in a James Bond movie and is now the “pride and joy” of a Melbourne man





The sports car, which rescued the “Bond girl” from a beach in Portugal and started living, now lives in a factory on the outskirts of Melbourne.

Key Point: An olive-green coupe was used for all exterior shots of the 1969 James Bond movie, and another car was used for interior footage. In 1974, a man bought a car from the Aston Martin plant in the United Kingdom. The car went through a lot of hands in Sydney before it was purchased by Melbourne chemist Sigi Zidziunas in 1978.

The owner of the Aston Martin DBS used in the movie “The Queen’s Secret Service” wants to spin in a car to see the latest 007 movie to be released in November this year.

“Every year my wife planned a Bond movie night for my family and a running club because I had a car on the road,” Sigi Zidziunas told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“She bought 40 to 50 tickets and we went out for dinner and watched a movie.”

If COVID restrictions allow, Zidziunas will do the same this year.

“Hopefully the cinema will give me space to park it in front of me,” he said.

“That’s my pride and joy.”

The ad didn’t seem to be true because it was too good

In 1978, Zidziunas was trying to buy a British sports car when he found a unique ad in the newspaper.

Glen Huntly’s Caryard advertised the Aston Martin DBS Vantage, which is said to have been driven by Australian actor George Lazenby, who made his debut as 007.

“It was advertised on paper as a former movie car, but I didn’t believe it, because isn’t there a crime to believe in a used car salesman?” He said.

“I didn’t buy it because it was a’bond car’. I bought it because I loved British cars.”

The history of the car was well advertised, but it was the wrong year … Manufactured in 1969. (

Supply: Sigi Zidziunas

).

He paid $ 14,200, which was “a considerable amount at the time.” At the time, Gigiunas said he could get a house for $ 20,000.

It turned out to be a big deal.

When he contacted Aston Martin, they were able to use the chassis number to verify that his car was driven in a James Bond movie.

“At that time, no one noticed the former souvenir car very much,” said Gigiunas.

Friendly fire disables the car

For the next five years, Zidziunas used a sports car every day to send his children to school, go to work and shop.

“I was a little bloated to say I had a former James Bond car,” he said.

“Then my business partner came across his Aston Martin and behind him.”

Zidziunas recalls that he was “not very impressed” by his friends.

The collision caused the car to get off the road, turning what started as a simple repair task into a painstaking and lengthy repair process.

Over the years, many people, including friends Ian Crane and Alby Benzing, have helped Zidziunas restore DBS. (

Supply: Sigi Zidziunas

).

Zidziunas took the crumpled DBS to a friend’s workshop.

Every Monday, with the help of a theme mechanic, a group of men gathered to repair the car.

“”[It]It’s more than a hobby, but I’m obsessed with it. “

Twenty years later, repairs began in 1986, and the car was still in the workshop.

“My dad said to me,’Can you fix what you’re doing in the car, sorry for you? I want to get in the car before I die!’

When the car returned to Melbourne’s roads in 2008, Gigiunas’ father finally fulfilled his wishes.

Since then, DBS has won several awards, including Best Outright at Aston Martin Owners Club Victoria.

It has also been featured in several exhibitions, including the 2013 Melbourne Museum’s “Designing 007” and the Spyfest in Goulburn, New South Wales.

“I’m very happy to show off the car to those who appreciate it,” said Zidziunas.

Zidziunas states that DBShas has been “quite” on display since it was restored. (

Supply: Sigi Zidziunas

) Driving and eating at Bond

Zidziunas is a big fan of Bond who has watched all the movies as well as loves British cars.

The car gave him the opportunity to eat and drive with 007 himself.

In the last decade, George Lazenby has traveled to Australia four times, reunited with the car and signed the glovebox in 2012.

“I actually met George many times and spent a lot of time with him, including dinners, interviews and exhibitions at the two Spyfest Weeks in Goulburn where he first came,” said Zidziunas. Told.

Actors George Lazenby and Sigi Gigiunas at the 2012 exhibition. Lazenby replaced former Bond actor Sean Connery in the 1969 movie “The Secret Service of Her Majesty.” (

Supply: Sigi Zidziunas

).

Colleagues can enjoy the entire souvenir wall in the chemist’s office, even when the car is not on display.

“Everyone laughs at me. It’s like a museum,” Gigiunas said.

If the sandpiper can go back in time

Over the years, both driving and restoring have brought great joy to Mr. Gigiunas.

But he has one regret.

“When I was pulling some panels from under the car, the entire sand pile on the beach fell to me,” he said.

“In the opening scene of the movie, Bond is chasing Diana in a car on a Portuguese beach.

“That sand was that beach sand, so I should have left it! I just wiped it out and dumped it in the trash.”

