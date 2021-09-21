Apple orbits Google’s health and fitness efforts





As always, Apple’s recent mega-event has caused a great deal of turmoil in and beyond the tech industry as a whole. One of the more talked-about parts of the keynote was seeing what Apple is doing with a subscription-based fitness service that builds on and complements its blockbuster watch. Many of Apple’s new Fitness + features on stage truly demonstrate the power of tight integration between platforms. At the same time, it reflects relatively weak efforts in Google and the fitness space.

It works!

Other than the creepy smiling fitness trainers and announcers, the update to Apple Fitness + itself is impressive, and given the years spent building the infamous walled garden, only Apple can do it. I was able to do it. The iPhone and Watch start a fitness journey with Apple, but you have the option to continue it on your iPad or TV in your living room. Watch syncs metrics seamlessly, regardless of screen. But that’s last year’s news.

SharePlay is Apple’s relatively new co-viewing tool previously known to work on the Apple TV +. But now the company is introducing the same functionality into Fitness +. So basically, you can challenge your friends in a real-time group workout session, or even talk trash if your friends are in control. Competitive sharing has been part of a popular fitness app for years, but what Apple is doing takes it to the next level of community experience. Another example of Apple’s unified approach is the inclusion of Apple Music in Fitness +. This works, as is often said.

It’s as psychological as it can be perceived, and it makes all the difference.

Apple has a huge amount of resources to carry celebrities, significantly improve production quality, and keep those videos published weekly. And with a new love for subscriptions through the Apple One bundle, you’ll have easy access to all services, including Fitness +. As you know, Apple seeks a versatile experience and convenience in all of these: what you want to use and want to keep buying Apple devices. It’s as psychological as it can be perceived, and it makes all the difference.

Google? … you there?

Google’s pursuit of fitness services can be divided into two eras, before and after Fitbit. However, these two timelines aren’t as different as you might expect, even months after your purchase. Google hasn’t done anything to bring its new property closer to existing, more widely used products and services, except for a forced switch from Alexa to the Google Assistant on the latest Fitbit smartwatch.

Prior to Fitbit, Google’s only mainstream health service was the Fit app. This is the bare minimum, despite some recent upgrades, even after tasting the YouTube integration a year ago. The data points it must provide can be obtained from the cheap fitness tracker companion app. Unless you want to be the low end of your business, basic tracking no longer cuts, and it doesn’t seem like Google tends to do it in the long run so far. Initially, Fit got off to a good start on Google’s journey to consumer health services, but since then the app hasn’t grown enough.

A competent smartwatch operating system forms the basis of a functional fitness and health ecosystem for consumers, but Google hasn’t even been able to get the basics right in all these years.

This app couldn’t be the hub of all health for Android users, as Apple offers the Health and Fitness apps together. As consumers climb the price ladder on premium smartwatches, the priority is a comprehensive experience. Google Fit isn’t armed to provide such a user experience in its current form, and it needs a lot of change to follow that path. In part, this is due to the fact that Wear OS did not evolve completely as Google intended when it was first announced in 2014. A competent smartwatch operating system forms the basis of a consumer’s functional fitness and health ecosystem, but Google couldn’t even do that right after all these years.

Things should have been even better for Google after Fitbit offered a portfolio of well-established products and premium services. It could have given Google’s wearable business a long-awaited reset to regain some of the ground lost in Apple-like control over both hardware and software, but so far. However, Fitbit seems to work independently.

Google is currently getting underutilized gems in the form of Fitbit Premium. Paid services are not only ahead of Apple Fitness +, but are equally versatile for guided exercises and regularly updated premium content. Meanwhile, due to significant market exposure and recognition, Apple’s version is gaining momentum despite arriving at the party a year late.

Even more unfortunate is that this balance does not shift immediately. Apple already started a few years ahead of schedule on smartwatches, but Google is still looking for ways to get wearable operating systems to work, which required Samsung’s help. This isn’t very self-confident, but it seems like a good (re) start given the positive reviews of the Galaxy Watch 4. That is the problem. That’s the beginning, and Google may take years to catch up with where Apple’s entire fitness game is today.

There is an ecosystem in the world of Google. There are 1 billion Android phones that take advantage of Chromecast, a decent music app, an entire suite of smart speakers / screens, video calling services, huge video streaming services, robust family sharing capabilities, and some small advantages. The only thing that remains is that, like Apple, you will enjoy the benefits of actually integrating these services into your fitness service.

It all feels like a scattered piece of jigsaw puzzle that Google hasn’t even considered assembling.

It all feels like a scattered piece of jigsaw puzzle that Google hasn’t even considered assembling. The search giant is a set of apps that can easily rival or beat Apple, especially with Fitbit Premium at home, in terms of flexibility, content, and quality, what you need to compete with Apple’s power. I have. But so far, Apple has been struggling to achieve meaningful cross-service integration, and Apple is leading the way in making fitness the next big thing. In today’s connected era, it’s a complete failure for a company that is born and lives online.

