Global Bladder Cancer Market, 2021-2027: Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development, and Technological Expansion of Various Therapies-ResearchAndMarkets.com





Dublin-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The “Bladder Cancer Market 2021-2027” report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The global bladder cancer market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2027.

The main drivers of market growth are increased tobacco intake, alcohol consumption, smoking, parasitic infections, specific changes in genes associated with bladder cancer, and radiation therapy that caused bladder cancer. There are past treatments and so on. ..

Key factors driving market growth include drug innovation and development, and technological expansion of various therapies such as immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Advances in treatments such as immunotherapy and increased prevalence of bladder cancer are projected to create opportunities in the bladder cancer market.

In addition, government research, innovative medical facilities, and an growing elderly population are driving market growth. The high cost of treatment and diagnosis is hampering market growth.

The global bladder cancer market is largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting healthcare services around the world since December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic affects the oncology approach in urinary oncology, causing delays in surgical treatment of bladder cancer.

In addition, pandemics adversely affect both new diagnosis and monitoring of previously treated bladder cancer. Intravesical BCG treatment has not been performed worldwide due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and has not caused optimal treatment for patients with high-risk nonmuscular invasive bladder cancer.

North America had a large market share in 2020. The main factors driving the market in the region include high medical costs, a significant prevalence of bladder cancer due to the proliferation of the elderly population, and the presence of major market players in the region. This is estimated to drive market growth over a particular forecast period.

In addition, Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of share occupied during the forecast period. This may be due to an increasing number of cases of bladder cancer in the area.

Major market players on the market include AstraZeneca PLC, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Co, Epocrates and Inc. And so on.The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate compared to all other regions during the forecast period.

Main topics to cover:

1. Report summary

1.1.Survey methods and tools

1.2.Breakdown of the market

2. Market overview and insights

2.1.Scope of report

2.2.Analyst insights and current market trends

2.3.Rules

3. Competitive landscape

3.1 Major company analysis

3.1.1.Overview

3.1.2.Financial analysis

3.1.3. SWOT analysis

3.2.Important strategic analysis

3.3.Impact of COVID-19 on key players

4. Market determinants

4.1.Motivation

4.2.Restraint

4.3.chance

5. Market segmentation

5.1.Global Bladder Cancer Market by Cancer Type

5.1.1.Transitional epithelial cancer / urinary tract epithelial cancer

5.1.2.Squamous epithelial cancer

5.1.3.Adenocarcinoma

5.1.4. Other rare types (sarcoma, carcinoma in situ)

5.2.Global bladder cancer market by diagnostic method

5.2.1.Cystoscopy

5.2.2.biopsy

5.2.3.Urinalysis

5.2.4.Urine cytology

5.2.5. Intravenous pyelogram (IVP)

5.2.6.other

5.3.Global Bladder Cancer Market by Treatment

5.3.1.chemical treatment

5.3.2.Immunotherapy

5.3.3.Radiation therapy

5.3.4.Surgery

5.3.5.other

6. Regional analysis

7. Company profile

7.1. AstraZeneca PLC

7.2.Bristol Myers Squibb

7.3.Celgene Co., Ltd.

7.4. Eli Lilly and Company.

7.5. Endo International Plc

7.6. Epocrates, Inc.

7.7. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

7.8. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.9. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.10. Merck & Co. , Inc.

7.11. Merck KGaA

7.12. Novartis International AG

7.13. Nucleix Ltd.

7.14.Pfizer Japan Inc

7.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3vj0h.

