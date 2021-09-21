Permanent Drone: African Drone and Data Academy Wins International Humanitarian Award | VTx





UNICEF’s African Drone and Data Academy received the Humanitarian and Public Security Award from the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International.

AUVSI, the world’s largest non-profit organization specializing in advances in unmanned systems and robotics, chose the International Research, Education and Development Management Drone Academy because it is working on the development of drone technology to improve lives. ..

The Drone Academy, which has been in operation since 2020, was launched when UNICEF partnered with Virginia Tech to provide young Africans with drone, data, and entrepreneurial skills to meet their development needs. Students take a 10-week course to learn how to build, test, and fly drones, as well as analyze drone images and data. Drone technology can be used to meet many humanitarian needs in the areas of health, agriculture and the environment.

Kevin Kochersberger, associate professor of mechanical engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and head of the ADDA program, said the award would further support drone technology as a valuable tool to tackle new global challenges.

Around the world, he said, we see mobility and data access as key factors in achieving a higher standard of living. Drones have become a reliable resource to support these areas, especially in areas with limited infrastructure. Winning this award recognizes the value of the program to graduates and the communities they serve.

Brian Kamamia, ADDA Project Manager in Malawi, said graduates of our program are fundamentally improving communities through their careers in emergency medicine, precision agriculture, urban planning, climate change and poaching prevention. I added. In addition, predictive analytics such as flood modeling and land use analytics can help graduates better prepare their communities for natural disasters and illness outbreaks. 21st century skills acquired from ADDA are essential to promoting and ensuring sustainable growth across the African continent. “

