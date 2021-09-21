What the Top 100 Slogans Say About Companies and Markets-Washington Technology





Commentary

What the Top 100 Slogans Say About Companies and Markets

Analysis shows stability, but the underlying flow of change

September 20, 2021 by Joyce Boss

Words are important. Many companies, and most top government contractors, use a few words in their slogans and taglines to tell them who they are, what they are doing, or what their customers are telling them. I am telling you if you can expect. Unlike marketing campaign headlines designed to work for the season, the slogan and tagline are intended to last for years before the company changes its strategy, service, or market position. ..

Boscobel has been tracking the slogans and taglines of Washington Technology’s Top 100 Government Contractors for 15 years. Each year, leading contractors look for changes and trends in how they use their slogans to present to the federal market.

This year, as Nick Wakeman found in his analysis, there was stability and change in the 2021 top 100 government contractor slogans.

Most government contractors use the slogan

This year, 81% of the top 100 use slogans or taglines, down from 86% in 2020. Nine of the top 10 companies use slogans or taglines. This is the same as last year.

Surprisingly, of the 92 incumbents who have returned to the list since 2020, only 71% have the slogan, and 100% of the (8) new entrants use the slogan. I am.

The slogan is used to describe who the company is.

Family of experts | COLSA people getting IT® | CDW Corporation

What the company is doing:

Improving Life with Research® | Westat Serving People | Oasis System

How the company supports:

Make the world safer, healthier and more efficient. | Leidos Illuminates the Road of Freedom | Torch Technologies, Inc.

Their desire for what will happen next:

Do what you can’t do | Peraton Inc.Make a difference | Accenture

GovCons is challenging the world

Each word is important if you only have short phrases that express ideas, inspirations, or emotions. Therefore, looking at the five most frequently appearing “power words” (excluding a, the, an, etc.) in this year’s slogan, the focus is on providing innovative technology solutions that will change the world. I understand.

The top “Powerword” cloud of the 2021 Top 100 slogans, courtesy of Boscobel Marketing Communications.

World | 13 Innovate (or Innovation, Innovative) | 9 Solutions | 8 Technologies | 7 Delivery | 7

For slogans that include multiple powerwords, the “solution” tended to appear with another powerword.

Technology Solution Providers | BlueTech Complex World, Clear Solutions ™ | TetraTech’s Innovative Solutions for Complex Problems | Applied Research Associates, Inc. Powerful Solutions for Complex Worlds | ECS Federal LLC Reliable Government IT Solution Provider® | Carahsoft Technology Corp. Provides expertise in Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions ™ | Insight Enterprises Inc.

It takes about 4 words to convey the message

On average, this year’s Top 100 used four words for taglines or slogans. Twenty-seven percent of businesses with the most common word count slogan used four words. Last year’s Top 100 also endorsed the four-word slogan.

One change we’ve seen since last year is that it’s too early to know if this will be a trend, but more companies are using longer slogans. Of the top companies in 2021 with a slogan, only 22% of the top companies with a slogan of 3 or less words in 2020.

This year’s slogan ranged from just two to up to eight words.

Incumbents are mostly stable in using the slogan, but there are changes

Most companies only change their slogan every few years, so there is usually little change from one year to the next. Most of the 92 incumbents did not change their slogan last year, but since 2020, surprisingly, 28% of returning companies have added, changed or removed their slogan.

Of the 73 incumbents with this year’s slogan:

77% unchanged after 2020 19% revised slogan – Lumen Technologies 4% renamed from Century Link, CGI Group, changed to commemorate the company’s 45th anniversary added slogan

For 19 incumbents without a slogan:

53% did not have a slogan last year either. A whopping 9 companies (47%) have dropped their slogan since last year.

Long-term slogan stability and change

Last year, we looked at the top 100 slogans for five years and found six companies whose slogans remained the same during that period. We called the six people “sustainable.”

Surprisingly, two of these companies changed their slogan this year, and one wasn’t on the 2021 list. Of these “sustainable” slogans, these are (at least) three top 100 slogans that haven’t changed since 2015.

Complex World, Clear Solutions ™ | Tetra Tech Bold Wants to Improve People’s Lives | Abt Associates Ever Vigilant | CACI International

Surprisingly, CACI’s “Ever Vigilant” tagline was created in 2003. The federal market is moving towards a worldview filled with established new technologies, but this tagline is still working. It’s memorable. It’s compelling. It still captures the company’s brand and market sentiment.

A memorable and effective government contractor slogan tells how a company can make a positive difference to federal customers. To view the complete list of the year, download Boscobel’s Top 100 Government Contractor Slogans for 2021.

About the author

Joyce Bosc is President and CEO of Boscobel Marketing Communications Inc.

