Liesl Baum Appointed Chair of Virginia Techs Institutional Review Board | VTx





Liesl Baum, Associate Director of Strategic Initiatives and Education and Research at the Virginia TechsCenter for Excellence in Teaching and Learning in Undergraduate Academic Affairs, was appointed chair of the Virginia Tech Institutional Review Board (IRB) on September 1, 2021.

Dan Sui, vice president of research and innovation at Virginia Tech, said it would be difficult to move forward and support university research firms without volunteer faculty and staff to join Virginiatechnic Institute and Technology’s institutional review committee. recognizing. The services provided by the Board of Directors are an integral part of the growth of Virginia Tech’s scientific research involving human participants. We are very grateful to Liesls for his commitment to play this important role.

The Virginia Institute of Technology’s Human Experimentation Protection Program (HRPP) is located in the Academic Completeness and Research Compliance Division of the Department of Research Innovation to help researchers fulfill their ethical and regulatory responsibilities to human experimentation participants. Is designed for.

Federal regulations require that all studies involving human participants be reviewed by a fellow science and faculty member called the Institutional Review Board, which is supported by the Human Research Protection Program.

Susie Lee, project director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, has been in this role for the past four years and resigned before retiring. While she chaired, the Board Secretariat transitioned to a full-service human experimentation protection program. Lee led the implementation of changes to federal requirements and worked to establish relationships with external commercial IRBs to support outstanding requirements in 2017.

Academic integrity and research compliance.

Baum, a member of the Virginia Tech Professional Community since 2008, has worked closely with faculty to enhance and enhance the student’s educational experience, including educational and learning scholarships. He served as a department reviewer for the Center and other departments, advising faculty and students on IRB submissions. We analyzed classrooms and educational activities to determine if they met the regulatory definition of the study.

In March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board responded to a number of urgent requests for a review of COVID-19-related research. Meanwhile, Baum was involved in the board and was appointed as an alternative member of the University Emergency Commission, which was established to provide urgent review and approval of human experimentation in emergencies.

In her new role as Chair, Baum will work closely with board members and the Human Experimentation Protection Program to carry out its mission to protect the rights and well-being of individuals who volunteer to participate in human experimentation. ..

Federal law requires the Institutional Review Board to include non-scientific members such as scientists, lawyers, historians, philosophers, and priests from various disciplines, as well as members unrelated to the university. increase.

Karen Roberto, Professor Emeritus of the College of Liberal Arts and Secretary-General of the Institute for Social, Cultural and Environmental Studies, has been and will continue to be Vice-Chair of the Board for the past two years. In this role. Laura Welfare, also an associate professor of the College of Liberal Arts, joined Roberto as Vice-Chair on September 1.

At the highest level, the IRB is designed to protect research participants. Therefore, it should be reviewed before conducting the proposed study to be scientifically valid, minimize the risk to participants as much as possible, and the risk is reasonable compared to the expected benefits of the study. You need to make sure that it is.

Considering the potential risks and benefits, the Board of Directors informs potential participants of the potential risks, recognizes key research information and ensures that they are free to agree to participate. In addition, the Board evaluates the appropriate subject selection to ensure that the research burden and interests are fairly distributed.

