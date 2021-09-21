Google is sued by competitors unleashed for monopoly on digital advertising market





The latest antitrust allegations against Google LLC filed by Unlockd Media Inc. Liquidation Trust allege that Google’s absolute control over the Android smartphone ecosystem has driven young rivals out of business. In a proceeding in Northern California filed by Cravath, Swain and Moore LLP lawyer last Friday, unilaterally from the Google Play store and Google AdMob (own property) after Google considered Unlockd a legitimate competitor. He claims to have accused the company of unfairly banning it. A network that connects app developers and advertisers who want to buy advertising space.

Before bankruptcy, Filing explains that Unlockd was a global technology startup with a lot of potential. The company reportedly identified untapped attention opportunities and rewarded them in a way that immediately after unlocking their smartphone, the moment of their greatest interest. Created a unique technology to monetize.

According to the complaint, the Unlockds application also provided advertisers with hyper-targeted data about users who chose to provide a large amount of information to the consensus, such as the location each time they unlocked the phone. As a result, Unlockd is said to have provided advertisers with the coveted ad space and timing, which represents two major advantages over existing forms of advertising.

In the fall of 2017, Unlockd was rumored to make its debut on the Australian Stock Exchange, complaints said. Shortly thereafter, Google terminated Unlocked from the Play Store and AdMob for allegedly groundless policy violations. Despite efforts to persuade Google, Unlockd reportedly did not, and would have been forced into bankruptcy without access to distribution through the Play Store or connection to advertisers via AdMob. rice field.

Since then, according to the filing report, Google has partnered with a company called Glance, which operates in the same advertising technology space in the same way as Unlockd.According to complaints, this underscore[es] The excuse nature of Google’s objections to Unlockds technology and business models. Filing also claims that the scope of Google’s hanging on the digital advertising market has only recently been revealed and is currently facilitating the filing of the proceedings.

The complaint contains a single claim for relief for a breach of Article 2 of the Sherman Act. Plaintiffs are seeking to triple damages, including losses and future benefits, in accordance with federal competition law.

