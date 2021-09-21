DeKalb County Department of Innovation & Technology ranked second in the country-Common Ground News





National organizations are aware of enhanced cybersecurity

DECATUR, GA For the fifth consecutive year, the DeKalb County Government has been nationally recognized as a leader in the innovative use of technology, including efforts to strengthen the county’s cybersecurity.

The Digital Government Center and the National County Association (NACo) ranked DeKalb County second in the country among counties with a population of 500,000 to 999,999 in the 19th Digital County Survey. Of the 88 counties in this category, only three were from Georgia, including 8th and 10th Gwinnett and Cobb, respectively.

Since 2017, DeKalb County has been recognized in the top 10 counties nationwide each year.

DeKalb County’s Innovation and Technology Division, under the leadership of John Matelski, enthusiastically protects the county from countless cyber threats each year, said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond. The award recognizes that cybersecurity is a top priority for DeKalbs information technology professionals.

Over the past year, DeKalb County has enhanced its technology services in several ways, including:

Enhanced and enhanced cybersecurity systems to protect county systems and data, including the establishment of a 24/7 Virtual Security Operations Center and the expansion of cybersecurity education programs. Digitize citizen and member engagement channels for increased participation and transparency. Coordinated with the Board of Health, we provided a real-time language translation device to promote health-related services in over 400 languages. We have enabled and supported critical government services to ensure the continued and expanded provision of services such as court, public security, community services, youth services and health.

John Matersky, Chief Innovation and Information Officer, continues to transform the delivery of government services through innovative and cost-effective technologies that address system and data security and superior customer service. increase.

500,000-999,999-The following is a list of counties recognized in the Population category.

1. Prince George’s County, MD2. DeKalb County, GA3. Snohomish County, WA4. San Joaquin County, CA5. San Mateo County, CA6. Sonoma County, CA7. DE8, New Castle County. Gwinnett County, GA9. Pork County, FL10.Cobb County, Georgia

