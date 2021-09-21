Weekly Market Transformation Technology: Innovation and Regulation (Read or Listen)





Read the article or listen to the podcast with lead portfolio manager Pamela Hegarty for disruptive technology strategies.

With technology emerging as an answer to many of the challenges posed by the outbreak of the virus, there is a clear opportunity across the sector, even if technology stocks’ valuations more than doubled from the pandemic lows of March last year.

Sure, the ratings seem to be exaggerated in certain areas, but overall, they’re positive in many areas, from cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to robotics and automation to the Internet of Things. There is room for the performance of.

Please note that the IT sector is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 1.26 times compared to the S & P500 Index. This is above the long-term median of 1.15 times, but well below the peak of about 2.2 times between the Internet bubble and its aftermath.

In our view, this sector stands out given its strong expectations of aging.

IT spending on cybersecurity, cloud migration, collaboration, and data analytics is projected to grow by 9% this year and 5% in 2022 (Source: Gartner). The Biden administration’s multi-billion dollar spending plan adds to the bright outlook focused on US 5G, broadband access and alternative energy.

Semiconductor boom super cycle

At the same time, I believe the semiconductor segment is currently in the early to mid-stage of the supercycle, which can last for more than three years.

This supercycle is driven by the strong aging of technology. The report currently focuses on the shortage of certain types of semiconductors, such as microcontrollers, and the inventory and production problems they are causing in businesses such as the automotive industry, computers, and smartphones.

However, in the long run, this is a segment with the underlying technologies for cloud computing, AI, automation and robotics, and the Internet of Things. As a result, you can benefit from strong demand in all end markets (the automotive industry, the industrial sector, or the more traditional IT and smartphone markets).

Care should be taken in the scope of intermediate cycle modifications, as it will take time to add capacity as planned in the United States and Europe to reduce reliance on foreign sources, but the overall assessment is semiconductor capital. A material supplier that is rated positive in terms of equipment and expertise.

Fintech Innovation Cryptography, DeFi, NFT

At this point, the constant evolution of the technology sector is not as obvious as in the FinTech arena. Here, blockchain is probably the fastest-evolving area of ​​today’s innovative technology, but advances in digitalization, payment technology, and fraud prevention are also key features.

Blockchain has important applications in many areas. While this database technology, or distributed ledger, enables cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are also typical central intermediaries such as regulated exchanges and monitored banks. Using a non-traditional platform away from enabling all rapidly developing areas and securities firms.

Cryptocurrencies tend to move away from Bitcoin when asked about quality as a valuable store, given the lack of backing and collateral.

You can see the market shift to stable coins backed by physical assets and government-issued Cryptocurrency Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). These can be thought of as substitutable tokens in which one token is essentially exchangeable for another.

Separately, a set of data (code) that proves the uniqueness and ownership of digital assets will appear in NFTs. Assets can be works of art, financial contracts, sports souvenirs, but can also be products that flow through the supply chain. Given the active innovation in this area, we believe it is an important space to monitor future developments.

This loosely regulated growth market expanded rapidly from US $ 250 million in 2020 to over US $ 2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. [1]

These are not only financial services, but also attractive areas that can change the situation for traditional players. However, there are also concerns about protecting consumers and dealing with abuse and criminal use. The essential lack of supervision, which reflects the decentralized nature of these products, could open them up to money launderers and illicit lenders.

Platforms, exchanges and markets that get lost in regulated areas can face supervisory oversight. Cryptographic exchanges that offer loans or other types of securities should be expected by financial regulators to initiate investigations or issue bans.

Scrutiny and concern about criminal exploitation can delay development in the blockchain space over time and affect the process of choosing winners and losers.

China is more problematic than regulated US

Regulation and oversight are also being tightened in other technical areas such as social media.

In the United States, both Democrats and Republicans are considering more technology regulations for their own reasons. Democrats are concerned about issues such as market power, abuse, and consumer protection, and while many Republicans share those concerns, they are also concerned about the generous bias of large social media platforms. increase.

We track the progress of various bills submitted to the US Congress with great interest. It’s hard to call about possible consequences. Nor can it accurately estimate the time it takes for the legislative process. However, no significant progress can be expected in the short term.

Even more striking is the presence of oversight in many areas of China, including e-commerce (apps), digital payments and games. This has put pressure on the market in recent weeks. For example, regulations on Internet companies are expected to increase.

Authorities have expressed concern about data security, national security, and demographics, but address wealth gaps and address what is considered overkill in ridehailing, food delivery, the private education industry, and more. So we are trying to ensure common prosperity. ..

We work closely with our equity teams in China and colleagues in emerging markets equity teams in assessing the impact on our investments.

After all, Beijing expects to balance innovation and regulation, while our team is considering a gradual transition to less targeted industries such as IT services and semiconductors. We believe this is a bigger issue for the market than the potential regulation in the United States.

In my view, all these developments emphasize the need to closely and critically track this highly dynamic sector and actively manage its holdings, keeping in mind its long-term potential. I am.

[1] NFT sales exceeded $ 2 billion in the first quarter, with twice as many buyers as sellers https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/13/nft-sales-top-2-billion-in -first-quarter-with- Interest-from-newcomers.html

The views contained herein are those of the author as of the date of publication and are based on the information available and are subject to change without notice. Individual portfolio management teams may have different views and make different investment decisions for different clients. This document does not constitute investment advice.

The value of an investment and the income it generates can fluctuate, and investors may not be able to recover their original spending. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Investing in emerging markets, or specialized or restricted sectors, is affected by higher than average volatility due to high concentration, low information available, low liquidity, or high sensitivity to change. There is a possibility. Market conditions (social, political, economic conditions). As a result, services for portfolio trading, clearing and conservation on behalf of funds invested in emerging markets can carry greater risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investors-corner.bnpparibas-am.com/markets/market-weekly-transforming-tech-innovation-and-regulation-read-or-listen/

