Google Drive update disables new user blocking feature





After adding the ability to block other users in Google Drive in July, Google updated this feature to prevent users from blocking other users in trusted domains.

Search giants initially added this feature to reduce the amount of spam content on cloud storage services.

Users can’t block colleagues or other users in a domain, but until now they could block users from trusted domains.

An unfamiliar and trusted domain is an external organization that is allowed to share files with an organization, such as a partner or company with which the business frequently collaborates.

Block users in trusted domains

As part of this new Google Drive update, user blocks will no longer work with users in trusted domains, according to a new post on the Google Workspace blog.

At the same time, previous blocks established for users in trusted domains no longer apply to Google Drive. However, keep in mind that these blocks will continue to apply to other Workspace apps and Google services.

If you accidentally block someone in Google Drive or another Workspace app, click on your profile picture or initials, then[Googleアカウントの管理]You can move to. from here,[連絡先と共有]Under[連絡先]Find the section,[ブロック]You need to click. This will display a list of blocked accounts across Google products.To unblock someone, next to that person’s name[Xを削除]Must be selected.

Preventing unwanted users from contacting you throughout the Google Workspace app certainly helps increase your productivity, but blocking someone from a trusted domain in the meantime makes your job harder to do. May become. Thankfully, this new update will no longer block partners and collaborators from trusted domains.

