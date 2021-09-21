What Heart Health Experts Think About Apple Watch Series 7





The new Apple Watch Series 7 and watchOS 8 shared on Pinterest include a new and improved health and wellness feature slate. Images from Apple Apple Watch Series 7 and the new watch OS 8, scheduled for release later this fall, include a number of new and enhanced health and wellness features. The new smartwatch will continue to include ECG for monitoring heart health. As a blood oxygen monitor. The existing ECG was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but did not receive a blood oxygen monitor. According to medical professionals, the data collected from wearable devices is useful for both patients and doctors, but it is not a replacement for medical care. -Grade device.

When Apple releases the Watch Series 7 later this fall, we hope that in addition to some new health features, it will continue to measure blood oxygen levels and check the heart with an electrocardiogram (ECG) at any time. please.

Released earlier today, Apples’ new watchOS 8 also features features such as mindfulness and sleep tracking.

Apple didn’t respond to our request for comment, but the tech giant’s website describes this latest itinerary of smartwatches as the ultimate device for a healthy life, with important information about heart health. Can be used to provide to doctors.

But how true is this claim?

Healthline spoke with Dr. Edo Paz, Vice President of Medical Care at K Health and Heartbeat Health’s Cardiologist, and Dr. Aeshita Dwivedi, Associate Professor at Hofstra’s School of Medicine Donald and Barbara Zucker, and Northwell Health’s Cardiologist. A perspective on how good the health features of the Apple Watch Series 7s really are.

According to Apple’s marketing resources, the ECG app can generate ECGs similar to the single-lead ECGs used by healthcare professionals.

This test is used to record the timing and intensity of electrical signals that occur when the heart beats.

Doctors can use ECG to learn the rhythm of the heart and check for arrhythmias.

Apple Watch uses electrodes built into the digital crown and back crystal to read these electrical signals.

The app then interprets these signals to indicate if there are signs of atrial fibrillation, a type of arrhythmia, or if the heart is beating in a normal pattern (sinus rhythm).

Apple calls its blood oxygen sensor and app innovative.

According to marketing sources, the sensor uses four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs and four photodiodes on the back crystal of the watch to measure the light reflected back from the blood.

The watch then uses an in-app custom algorithm to measure blood oxygen levels from 70 to 100 percent.

Knowing your blood oxygen levels will tell you how well your lungs are taking up oxygen.

Apple sells this as a wellness feature rather than medical monitoring.

According to both Paz and Dwivedi, when Apple introduced the ECG on the Apple Watch 6, it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I didn’t do a blood oxygen sensor.

So why is there a difference?

It really comes down to the intended purpose of the device.

Apple sold the ECG as a tool for monitoring health, so Apple had to prove that the ECG worked for its intended purpose.

If it is marketed as a wellness feature such as a blood oxygen sensor, it does not need to be FDA approved.

Many wearable devices are on the market to track health information such as heart rate, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitor. These devices may provide additional information, but the accuracy of these devices remains unpredictable, Dwivedi said.

Most devices are not FDA approved. This means that companies are not obliged to study the reliability and effectiveness of their devices and how they are compared to medical grade devices.

While these devices help provide patients with general health trends, data cannot be used to provide medical care or trigger medical interventions, Dwivedi said. ..

Paz said patients regularly review data collected from devices such as the Apple Watch at home.

For example, he explained that if a patient has palpitations (a sensation of fast or irregular heartbeats), the Apple Watch ECG sensor can perform spot recordings.

Apple Watch has obtained FDA [clearance] For ECG monitoring and detection of atrial fibrillation. The company studied this feature in clinical trials and released data demonstrating the reasonable accuracy of the device for detecting atrial fibrillation, Dwivedi added.

However, both experts agree that the definitive diagnosis of abnormal cardiac rhythm requires the use of medical-grade ECG devices.

Paz pointed out that there is no accurate data for the blood oxygen sensor he knows. However, he said wrist techniques are generally less accurate than typical techniques for measuring blood oxygen using a fingertip sensor.

However, Pas said he believes certain people have the opportunity to take advantage of blood oxygen data as long as they are under the control of a doctor.

In addition to watch-embedded technology for health monitoring, certain health features of the operating system itself will be updated in the next release of watchOS 8.

Mindfulness

The popular Breathe app has been updated with new visualizations and tips and renamed Mindfulness. According to Apple, its goal is to help you focus, focus, and connect while breathing.

The updated app also introduces a new type of session called Reflect.

A reflect session is a short interlude of about one minute and is designed to be completed anytime, anywhere.

Each session provides a single positive idea that focuses on the user. Example: Look back at one of the things you are grateful for and think about why you are so grateful for it.

sleepy

Apple Watch can also help you track and improve your sleep quality.

In addition to being able to set up a pre-sleep routine, you can also track metrics such as sleep time, heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep breathing rate (how many times you breathe per minute).

To track these variables, we take advantage of several features of the watch, such as various sensors and a built-in accelerometer.

All this information can be viewed within the Health app on your iPhone, along with trends over time.

Good result

Apple Watch now offers auto-detection when you’re riding your bike, prompting you to start your workout. In addition, you can detect when you take a break and when you resume your workout.

Apple has also added Pilates and Tai Chi to its training roster.

When you buy a watch, you’ll also get a 3-month free subscription to Apples Fitness +, a service based entirely on the Apple Watch.

With the advent of watchOS 8, Fitness + now offers picture-in-picture support and new filtering options.

In addition, users can stop and resume workouts in progress on any device.

We will soon bring popular fitness professionals and musicians to workouts.

To keep you safe, Apple Watch will soon provide drop detection for training. If your watch detects a heavy fall during your workout, it will automatically generate a help call.

