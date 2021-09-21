The industry again warns the Australian Government about technology delays





The Australian Academy of Science has issued a policy primer calling on the federal government to put new digital technologies on the top of the priority list.

“Australia is at risk of lagging behind as a technology leader unless it recognizes emerging digital technology as a central and independent sector and justifies investment in core aspects of research, innovation and labor development. There is, “the organization wrote.

Policy Primer[PDF], Government-approved nonprofits warn Australia could lag behind its global peers, while other countries such as Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States prioritize digital technology as a strengthening strategy Competitiveness said it is allocating more resources towards ranking.

According to the organization, digital innovation revenues to Australia’s GDP were nearly 4 percentage points lower than the OECD average of 11.2 percent.

To address this, the organization has submitted three recommendations that it believes Australia’s digital technology capabilities and innovations will help keep pace with other countries.

The recommendation is to raise new digital technologies as a national science and innovation priority. Include research and innovation in new digital technologies in the 2021 research infrastructure roadmap. Recognize emerging digital technology as an independent growth sector.

The Australian Academy of Science added that more investment is needed to improve the digital literacy of Australians. According to the RMIT University Digital Inclusion Index, Australians with low income, employment and education are increasingly lagging behind in this area.

Chris Connell, Managing Director of Kaspersky APAC, also said governments need to work more closely with the industry to achieve this, driving a stronger promotion of security awareness and digital education.

“We are facing security challenges that burden cybersecurity resources. Investing in cyber talent and promoting security awareness and digital education are the keys to successfully building a cyber-resilient digital society and economy. “Connell said.

“We need to move from’needs’ to actually achieve this. Otherwise, the world is changing and the risk of moving forward will be greater and greater. ”

The Australian Academy of Science said the federal government’s recent digital economic strategy and the latest manufacturing strategy are “welcome signals”, but the government emphasizes the importance of building the scientific capabilities behind the digital economy. I gave a warning that it needs to be recognized. Investment and narrative perspective.

“The country’s story and strategy on Australia’s digital economy is of fundamental importance to building and maintaining scientific capabilities in emerging digital technologies to facilitate investment and build sovereign capacity and capacity. We need to work on it. ”

Following a similar theme, a few weeks ago the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) expressed concern that the federal government was not investing sufficient resources to commercialize emerging technologies such as quantum computing. ..

“We are in the position of thought leadership and in a sense leading, but our concern is based on global trends and the steps we need to take to maintain our position. If you don’t take it and we’re not taking it. If you take these steps, you’re actually losing leadership, resources, IP, skills, and thought leaders. ” AIIA CEO Ron Gouch said at the time.

