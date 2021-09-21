The Spirit Bridge is like a renewable Leica movie





Kena: Spirits Bridge

Credit: Ember Lab

Kena: I think you first saw the Bridge of Spirits announced in June 2020. That was when Sony began the saying of the new PS5 console at the time.

Ember Labs’ first video game project at Indie Studio was humbly hiding somewhere between Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls. Beyond the Bridge of Spirits, I don’t remember much else about that pretty peaceful PlayStation presentation.

But what I clearly remember is that I am thinking of the following: This is my kind of game.

Fast-forwarding for almost a year and a half, Kena will release PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store on PC at the same time tomorrow, September 21st. Apparently, it’s still a PlayStation-only timed console, so I’m heading to the Xbox. At least at some point.

I’ve spent the last few days with a review copy of the game (about half as of this writing). It’s not a perfect adventure, but it’s affectionate and fascinating in every way. As such, I have come to think of it as this generation beyond good and evil. In other words, what Ember Lab created here is noteworthy, but I have a persistent suspicion that it is destined for the classic position of the cult. At least it’s listed for a reasonable $ 40.

In the Bridge of Spirits, you’ll play as the famous Kena, a mediocre beginner’s spirit guide, tasked with taking a troubled whimsical soul to a great destination. Because if the lost spirits get stuck too long after the body bites the dust, they are apparently a little … angry?

These twisted spirits make up an enemy brigade in the game. In a sense, they resemble the evil incarnation of the old Skylander character Tree Rex. The knotty, branch-riding, twisted organic entity, once a kind soul, is now trying to crush life from a brave hero. So she just wants to help, man.

The game is mainly played in a devastated abandoned village and surrounding forests, and in the surrounding area where Kena has to cleanse and purify vein rot of similar titles like Super Mario Sunshine and Concrete Genie. ..

The whole experience is rather linear, moving from one devastated area to the next, gradually returning life and abundant greenery to the map. That doesn’t mean that all Bridges of Spirits are in one straight line. The Metroid method includes a calculated backtrack, slowly opening up areas of the environment in new ways as Kena gains more power.

Kena: Spirits Bridge

Credit: Ember Lab

Controlling Kena is an absolute dream, extending to fast-paced combat. All movements are very sensitive, but parrying is difficult to master and can sometimes feel a bit unfair. Combat can be very fierce once Kena has access to the bow mechanic, the transformation of the default staff. Balancing melee combat while trying to defeat enemies in the air can result in some thrilling multitasking.

The Bridge of Spirits has a lock-on feature for combat, but the game may benefit from some sort of Zelda-esque Z-targeting. To be fair, the lack of a reliable targeting mechanism may be related to the way buttons are mapped. Attack and block commands are pushed to the shoulder buttons, unlike God of War and Godfall. Therefore, if you hold down the trigger on the left, you will aim and completely eliminate the minimum required lock-on.

There is also a pulse button, which is mapped to the bumper button on the left by default. This will send an energy wave that will allow you to activate the set piece and collect items. Another control complaint I have is when maneuvering a fused dragon’s rotting creature (I’ll talk more about rotting in a second). The movement is driven by the analog stick on the right, and there is no way to control the camera while instructing corruption. This leads to some nasty camera angles.

Speaking of battle, its absolute explosion. The enemies are diverse, especially the bigger bosses, and all the battles so far have managed to keep me on my toes. Believe me when I say that encounters become very difficult as the game progresses. It’s not uncommon to spend an hour or so trying to defeat one of the more formidable enemies and learning attack patterns through soul-like trial and error.

Rot, a constantly expanding tagallon group of forest sprites you collect as you go, helps set up Kenas’ adventure that sets it apart from the more traditional entries of this genre. As you go, you collect rot and find them in logs, under rocks, and so on. Gradually, you build up a small rotting army, and they’re not just for adorable looks (although you can wear them in small, adorable, customizable hats).

I can say thanks to Ember Lab. There are no rotten hat microtransactions. Because Id bought them all in bulk and didn’t regret it at all.

As your RotPosse grows (you can have it, Ember Lab), their increasing numbers decorate every corner you stop exploring and make you like a little lemming. I will chase you. It’s a nice and funny little touch to see Rot looking at you from the shelves to the corner of the village kitchen, especially when wearing the latest unlocked hats.

Corruption would have returned to PS1 and made a great PocketStation feed. Imagine downloading a customized Rot to your PDA, training and fighting. The retro possibilities are endless. Maybe Ember Lab will be Panic Inc at the next Playdate for the fun of virtual pets. You can partner with.

Kena: Spirits Bridge

Credit: Ember Lab

Like something like the ratchet & crank game crank robot companion, Kena sends rot and unleashes healing power when Kena is in trouble, or Prime Dead Zone Heart for cleansing, or together during Kenas’ combat. Assists through powerful aggressive movements that can perform tasks such as becoming.

If you’ve seen gameplay footage, chase after it. The Bridge of Spirits is really gorgeous. I’ve been playing games on my PC at 1080p, 240 Hz, with an average frame rate of 122 (Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3070, 32 GB DDR4).

With well-crafted animations, this game looks like a long-lost want to be lost in stop-motion studios Laikas Kubo and Two Strings. I once found a lens flare shimmering in Kena from a puddle of fresh rain and spent at least 10 seconds praising its subtle beauty.

The entire game immerses you in mythical eastern themes, down to meditation spots that help boost Kenas’ health bar. The best part about these moments is how you can basically sit and meditate as long as you want. The camera only pans around you indefinitely until you choose to move again, so relax with Kena for a while, especially if you’re having a stressful day.

There is also an uncharted-style ledge pounding segment. As a result, some areas are dazzlingly vertical, and the focus of the game’s subtle exploration always encourages them to push up into the towering canopy of the forest.

The Bridge of Spirits has some light puzzle solutions, and in most cases the puzzles turned out to be intuitive. It’s a minus, a specific area that I won’t elaborate on to avoid spoilers, but I can say that it needed the support of the PR team to proceed. That said, I wish I could set basic waypoints on the map.

By the way, the sound design and soundtrack are one step up, so you’ll want to play Kena with a good set of headphones. Kenas’s soundscape is an absolute pleasure, so we give great praise to the audio design team. Whether the ominous flute is a running, percussion instrument around, or a vaguely threatening storm rush, the Bridge of Spirits sounds good for days.

My only other complaint is that the story is fun, but it feels a bit disjointed.

With a clear animated pedigree, Ember Lab has created something as fun as it looks. And for the effort of the first game? It deserves praise, to say the least. I want to see more and more of the wonderful world of Kenas, so I hope the Bridge of Spirits sells well enough to guarantee a sequel or RotPikmin-inspired spin-off.

Well, after finishing this quest …

Disclosure: Ember Lab has provided a review code for coverage purposes.

