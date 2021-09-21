European regulators share privacy concerns about Facebook’s smart glasses – TechCrunch





Hello and welcome to the Daily Crunch on September 20, 2021. Everyone, it’s Disrupt Week and TechCrunch is lively. Disrupt, which kicks off tomorrow morning, will be a pretty ass kick. Check the agenda here, the speakers here, the companies on the battlefield here. If you want to see a humble servant do the first run (last run?) On hosting, stick to the extra crunch stage. Please give me only good tweets.

See you tomorrow morning! -Alex

TechCrunch Top 3 Coinbase Pulls Plug-on Lending Products: US Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase has decided to shelve lending products that will provide yields to investors betting on crypto assets. Why? US regulators involved in such products have stated that this creation is considered security and will sue Coinbase if the product is launched. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly claimed that the SEC was ridiculous, but it didn’t seem to help much. Perhaps the somewhat sneaky Twitter thread isn’t the way for regulators to win. Rich IPOs: If you’re interested in public market liquidity, we have a lot to talk about today. Here are some notes on those who are going to get rich from the GitLabs IPO, the new pricing for the Toasts IPO, and the increase in the IPO price for Freshworks. fun! Europe wants Facebook to turn that light on: or at least more. Following Facebook’s announcement of Ray-Ban camera glasses, major European privacy regulators have expressed concern about hardware. The problem is a small light that indicates that they are recording. Perhaps a big light is better. Or maybe we are in another cycle of Grasshall discourse. You don’t have to go to space to imagine a startup / VC Earth: it’s a lesson from Near Space Labs’ latest capital round, an injection of $ 13 million. Some start-ups want to take a lot of pictures of the Earth from satellites for commercial purposes (albedo was mentioned earlier), but Near Space just wants to use a balloon close to space. increase. Getting into orbit is cheaper than ever, but it’s certainly not cheap. Perhaps this is the way forward? Fivetran raises huge sums of money and buys a small company. Hard enterprise reporter Ron Miller has covered this $ 565 million investment in TechCrunch, and Fivetran says it’s currently worth about $ 5.6 billion. The company has also invested $ 700 million in HVR. It describes Miller as a data integration competitor that has raised more than $ 50 million. The latter transaction is a combination of cash and stock. Fivetran helps businesses move data. Given the size of the world’s data, it’s a big business. Salesforce Invests in Razorpay: India continues to collect checks as the Chinese market for startup investment recedes. The latest is an investment from Salesforce Ventures in Razorpay, a leading fintech player in the Indian market. This deal doesn’t seem like a big deal on a dollar basis, but it’s actually important that Salesforce is bridging the Pacific Ocean. Video and photo editing is an industry. Companies like Picsart are creating 9-digit rounds, so it’s not surprising to see the companies behind Facetune and other editing applications creating rounds of similar size. In this case, Facetune developer Lightricks put together a $ 130 million round. According to a TechCrunch report, the company operates more than 12 subscription-based photo and video editing apps on iOS and Android. B2B FinTech is in the spotlight: Airwallex secured a $ 200 million round with a $ 4 billion valuation. This is noteworthy not only because of the dollars involved, but also because of the fact that the company is based in Australia. Currently, several unicorns offer embedded fintech services and business banking services for other companies. A marketplace for selling a business sells part of the business. It’s news from Flippa, a marketplace where you can buy and sell online businesses and digital assets. The company secured just $ 11 million in rounds, and as part of that, released what should be the single worst non-GAAP indicator since community-adjusted EBITDA. TechCrunch writes that the company receives more than 600,000 searches each month from investors seeking to connect with business owners. I say, sir, are you so afraid to share real metrics, is that what you did? In related news, this newsletter is a major internet message with both daily and crunch headlines, providing a market-leading pace for reader activation and transformation of the newsletter-to-read pipeline. increase. Cars24 Raises $ 450 Million Cash and Debt: The Indian Used Car Market Cars24 now raises $ 340 million in equity and $ 110 million in debt, and is now 1.84 billion. Worth a dollar. It’s a healthy round for companies that have sold 400,000 units so far. This is a practical indicator. Not incredibly convenient. Sales would be better than absolute statistics, but nonetheless!AI will be central to the next healthcare revolution

In an excerpt from “AI2041: 10 Visions for Our Future,” author Kai-Fu Lee argues that recent advances in artificial intelligence are beginning to transform health care.

Studies show that AI is as good as humans in diagnosing illness, but pandemics are accelerating the digitization of patient records and data.

“In the coming decades, medical diagnostics can be expected to evolve from AI tools that provide optional analysis to AI assistants that recommend treatment,” Lee said.

Lee not only identifies some areas where AI improves drug discovery, complex surgery, and monitoring results, but also considers potential concerns such as legal liability.

“AI healthcare is more than just a market, it represents a wave of change that will change the industry as a whole.”

Maybe we understand this generation of mobile operating systems: TechCrunchs jumped into iOS 15 and said the new mobile OS brought quality of life improvements and feature bumps to Apple's own apps. increase. That's what you have to look forward to. Or, more precisely, you'll update to new code, I think, and soon forget what you have. This is the state of today's mobile operating systems, and along with smartphone hardware, seems to have reached a plateau of boring excellence. It's time for a new paradigm to rock things. Big Tech has won several awards that your parents care about: how many shares do you put in an Emmy? Do you really know what an Emmy is? I don't But the other day, it turned out that Netflix and Apple won. That's good for them. If you are among the wealthiest companies in the history of the world, you will find that you can buy talent and aim enough shots for you to score some points. Or in this case, a small and ugly trophy.

