Retail Technology Financing Round That Your Radar Should Be — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2.Sellers Funding

Offering financial solutions to sellers in Amazon, Shopify, Walmart and other markets, Sellers Funding secures $ 166.5 million in a combination of equity and credit facilities in a Northzone-led Series A round, involving Endeavor Catalyst and Fasanara. doing.

With this investment, Sellers Funding will enhance its technology and payment platform to support operations and international expansion.

As a US-based company, Sellers Funding will expand beyond North America to the United Kingdom, the continent of Europe and Australia.

Cash is also used to enhance sales and marketing activities.

3. Sendcloud

Sendcloud, an e-commerce delivery platform venture, has completed a $ 177 million Series C funding round.

This was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with significant strategic investment from L Catterton and participation from HPE Growth.

Sendcloud will use this capital to accelerate growth, continue to expand its international presence and drive global adoption of the platform. It currently has 400 employees and plans to hire another 250 in the next 12 months.

As part of the funding round, SoftBank Investment Advisers investors Neil Kunya Gomez and Monica Wilk will join the company’s board of directors alongside L. Catterton’s Id Krakowski.

4. Pine Lab

Pine Labs, an Asian merchant commerce platform, raised another $ 100 million after securing $ 600 million in its July funding round.

Invested by Invesco Development Markets Fund. Pine Labs, who started living in India, was valued at $ 3 billion in the July funding round.

5. Ornament

The loyalty app Embargo has raised $ 1.1 million.

Celebrities investing in this business include Nick Telson, an angel investor and founder of DesignMyNight. The founders of Asda helped Lean Kitchen Networks, Faraz Nagree. Cereal restaurant owner Louis Blake; and founder of HEX Digital.

The embargo reports significant growth during the pandemic. Although Covid-19 has damaged the vast majority of hospitality facilities, these companies are forced to explore ways to engage and reward loyal customers.

Over the last 12 months, the number of coffee shops and restaurants using Embargo has increased by more than 300, reaching more than 800 locations on the platform. Clients include Crosstown Doughnuts, Notes Coffee and Bars, and The Gentlemen Baristas.

Nagree said: I loved the unique concept, the team, the traction of the users, and how the users react through high engagement. Loyalty is perfect execution and building a solution that customers love. The embargo is the one who did it right.

“We looked around the market but couldn’t find a better, simpler loyalty solution, so investing in a business was an easy decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/9/21/retail-technology-funding-rounds-that-should-be-on-your-radar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos