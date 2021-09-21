Does the “NBA 2K22” face scan work? How to make MyPlayer look like a pro





The NBA 2K22 brings the series’ iconic face scan capabilities to the season. However, as with previous iterations, there are still many requests for finished products. Visual Concepts game developers like to pretend not to sweat to bring your face into the game, but the end result is often completely confusing. That said, there are some tips that fans can use to do their best while grinding badges. Here’s what you need to know to get the best face scan with NBA2K22:

How to download and use the NBA2K22 Face Scan app

As in the previous year, owners of any edition of NBA 2K22 can start the face scanning process by downloading the MyNBA 2K22 app on their iOS or Android device.

Android users must be using Android 5.0 or later, but iOS requires iOS 11.0 or later on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Make sure you have downloaded the correct app using the link above.

After logging in, you are ready to start Face Scan.2K Sports / Visual Concepts.

Once the app is installed on your device, follow these steps to go to the face scan area.

I accept the privacy policy and terms of use. Tap the platform icon where you want to upload the face scan. If you are playing on a PlayStation, tap the PlayStation Network icon. To play on Xbox, tap the Xbox logo. Sign in with the appropriate credentials. If done correctly, you will see a message indicating that you have successfully logged in.[フェイススキャン]Tap the button to accept any pop-ups that may appear about apps that can access your device’s camera.[使用許諾契約に同意する]Choose.

From this point, you can start face scanning.

Preparing for NBA2K22 face scan

Now that the app is installed, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of getting a better face scan before starting the actual process.

If it’s been a while since the device was last rebooted, close all apps on the device, turn it off, and then turn it back on. This clears the device cache and reduces the chance of unrelated bugs in the scan. Clean the lens (front or back) of your camera with a soft microfiber cloth. This removes dust and dirt that can get in the way of keeping your scan in top condition. If you have long bangs or facial hair, trim or restore as much as possible. You essentially want to have as little hair as possible in the circular area you can. Make sure the forehead is fully exposed and the hair on the face is evenly trimmed. If you have less facial hair that you don’t necessarily want to leave, it may be best to shave completely. Move to a place with uniform lighting. The best way to do this is to get out early in the morning while everything is still cloudy. Some players vow to use bright bathroom lights, but generally speaking, artificial light is more likely to show strange bright spots in the scan. These pitfalls disappear on dull days and mornings. Performs the best NBA 2K22 face scan.

This is the face scan area. Line your head in this circle from the top of your hairline to your chin. 2K Sports / Visual Concepts

It’s time to start the face scanning process. This is what you need to do.

Make sure the head is properly placed in the circular area. This means keeping all evidence of the hair away from the top and letting the bottom of the circle reach the very end of the chin. Then slowly turn your head left or right, as shown in the figure on the screen. Patience will be rewarded, so turn your head slowly, doing your best to highlight each area of ​​the 14 images. Maintain eye contact with the camera. Two main points to note are reducing motion blur by moving slowly and keeping your head level in the shot as you bend. In other words, always move left and right, not up and down. Finally, the screen of the captured image is displayed. Move the square selector to the sharpest, straightest shot of the face. This happens at the beginning or in the middle of the scan. As long as everything looks good, press the button to upload the image. If you get an error during the upload procedure, you will have to start over and take a new image. How to import NBA2K22 face scan

When the process is complete, upload Face Scan.2K Sports Visual Concepts.

Previous generation versions of NBA 2K22 loaded into Neighborhood and[MyPlayer]>[MyPlayerAppearance]Choose. On newer generation consoles, this is labeled MyPlayer> Appearance. At the bottom or top of the head options list, you’ll see a custom head icon that allows you to scan your face by pressing the square (PlayStation) or X (Xbox). .. When you press the specified button, the photo will be uploaded. If you see a green head icon after the progress bar reaches 100%, you’re running correctly. Other tips for NBA2K22 face scan

If you’re still not happy with your face scan after following this guide, here are some more tips.

You can fine-tune the scan after uploading. Even if it doesn’t look right at first glance, it may look better, for example, by changing the color of your skin. Most modern devices have a front camera that is fully capable of handling face scans, but the rear camera lens may be better. image quality. If the front camera fails, grab a friend and let him hold the phone while using the rear camera instead. Currently, NBA2K22’s Android face scan seems to be more buggy than iOS face scan. If you have friends who have an iPhone, it may be helpful to use that device first. If you are using both the next generation version and the current version of NBA2K22, you will need to upload a separate face scan for each game.

NBA 2K22 has been released for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, and PS5.

