Over 1,000 banking and insurance leaders join Fintech OS Leap to discuss innovations in financial services





London, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –FintechOS Leap is a free banking and insurance event by FintechOS, a global technology provider for banks, insurance companies, credit unions and other financial services companies, November 2021. It will be held from the 2nd to the 3rd. ..

Formerly known as Finvision, the event brings together more than 1,000 leaders working in banking and insurance and is designed to quickly track the digital roadmap of companies working in these two industries. The new name for the event better reflects the FintechOS brand journey by technology providers that mature and expand their products, customer base, and markets in which they operate. Since the announcement of the Series B funding round, FintechOS has entered the US market and set its goals. Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa.

Conferences and exhibitions bring FintechOS’s self-service approach to the forefront, allowing financial institutions to build, test, and scale digital products in weeks instead of months, with attendees walking through the FintechOS platform. Hear from companies that are already using Plug and Play. ‘Solutions such as FintechOS Lighthouse and FintechOS Northstar.

FintechOS’s leap session will be attended by more than 20 speakers covering the latest trends in innovation and digital leadership.

How to Build a Low Code / No Code Banking Product in 15 Minutes Bank and Insurance Super App Financial Services Cloud Innovation Provides the right digital first claim experience to build tomorrow’s bank.

Sessions come in a variety of formats, including keynotes, fireside chats, radio shows, panels, lightning talks, questions and answers, and virtual and face-to-face networking sessions. The event will take place at a brewery in central London and will be streamed via the Hopin virtual platform. To sign up for the event, go to https://leap.fintechos.com/.

“After almost two years of absence, we are very excited to have another face-to-face event. We can’t wait to meet our customers, prospects and partners at FintechOS Leap live from London.” Teo Blidarus, CEO and co-founder of FintechOS, said. “This year, we’re jumping into a real digital transformation journey. Various respected numbers from banks and insurance highlight the ups and downs of digitalization and the things to keep in mind in the process. Participants , The latest Fintech OS platform can upgrade the customer experience and cannot be overlooked. “

About Fintech OS

FintechOS is driving a paradigm shift in how financial products and services are created by making banks and insurance companies truly customer-centric.

A truly personalized product that integrates critical data from multiple sources such as existing databases and ecosystem APIs and automatically plugs these rich data insights into every step of your customer journey. Create a. Our technology integrates seamlessly with existing IT systems, and low-code tools enable organizations to design valuable customer experiences.

With these capabilities, customers can tailor products, services, and interactions to a single segment, improve ROI, and accelerate time to market.

FintechOS Lighthouse is designed to build the end-to-end banking customer journey for the future. This enables us to deliver smarter and more personalized products and services. Pre-built features and low code allow organizations to quickly create value. Move away from legacy systems or keep them in place-it’s all possible.

FintechOS Northstar is an insurance customer-centric platform that enables insurers to deliver smarter products and services faster. Our platform enables continuous innovation and rapid market launch. At the same time, reduce costs with an end-to-end digital customer journey and increased efficiency.

FintechOS Innovation Studio gives you access to innovation through a low-code framework. This is a space where non-technical teams can create and launch personalized products and journeys. All of this is data driven and enhanced by automation.

More than 40 institutions operate on Fintech OS, including Erste Bank, Societe Generale, Scotiabank, Howden Group Holdings and Vienna Insurance Group. Our reach spans 20 markets and 4 continents. We manage over $ 100 billion in assets and have offices in London, Amsterdam, New York and Bucharest.

For more information, please visit https://fintechos.com/.

Source FintechOS

Related Links

https://fintechos.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-1-000-banking-and-insurance-leaders-will-join-fintechos-leap-to-discuss-tech-innovation-in-financial-services-301380722.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos