How and why Windows tracks your location





What you need to know Companies don’t need a GPS tracker to locate you Microsoft shares anonymous location data with other companies You have some control over your data, but you control everything I can’t do it

Microsoft tracks and uses your location in a variety of ways. The company guarantees that this data will be anonymized before it reaches the server, even if it is synced to your Microsoft account. However, not all programs and apps on your device make the same promise.

Also, unlike Android and iOS phone apps, Windows 10 desktop apps don’t always ask for permission or tell you what you’re doing.

How does Microsoft track your location?

Since the deprecation of the Windows Phone operating system (OS), almost all Microsoft devices are running on Windows for Desktop. Currently, the most widely used operating system is Windows 10, but it will soon be replaced by Windows 11.

Windows 10 devices such as laptops, desktops, and hybrid tablets often do not have GPS. So how does Microsoft know where you are? The answer is just a few of all. The methods vary in accuracy, but by combining some or all of the following, the company can determine your exact location.

GPS: Some Windows devices have GPS, but a minority. Nearby Wi-Fi Network: Microsoft is actively collecting location data for Wi-Fi access points. If the device only detects one of these, the device knows the approximate location. The more you can detect at one time, the more accurately you can identify. Cell (Mobile) Tower: Some Windows 10 devices can connect to mobile data via a SIM card. Microsoft can roughly locate it based on the mobile towers it can detect. IP Address: You can use the device’s IP address to locate it to the suburbs in some cases.

But that’s not all. It may list the time zone of the device as being in a particular city. If your computer is connected to a Bluetooth device that knows Microsoft or the app is at home, it’s a big giveaway.

Also, if you’re signed in to your Microsoft account on your device, you can guess where you are based on data collected from other devices you’re signed in to.

How does Microsoft handle your location data?

Some Windows 10 features work better in more precise locations. Examples include weather, maps, and Find My Device. Some desktop apps rely on Windows location data for special or basic functionality.

However, Microsoft shares anonymous location data with Here Technologies, a location platform with more than 8,000 employees in 56 countries, and in return can access data uploaded by other partners.

Thanks to multiple partnerships like Microsoft, Here Technologies has data covering over 200 countries and territories. To provide some scope of operations, more than 21 million vehicles provide real-time data, contributing to more than 15 billion data points collected daily by Here Technologies.

This information can be used for a myriad of uses, but only a small portion of it can help you stay there to assess supply chain, marketing, store visits, and marketing effectiveness to increase brand loyalty. There is sex.

Therefore, Microsoft does not necessarily have to know the exact location for itself. You may have enough information to close the gap from Here Technologies or the location partners you sign up for in the future.

Adjust Windows 10 location permissions

You have some control over the extent to which Windows features and apps can access or collect location data on your device. You can also disable it altogether. You can also clear the location history.

Unless you use location-specific apps such as Bing Maps, fixed computers don’t have much of a benefit from granting location permissions. However, if you carry your laptop or tablet with you on a regular basis, consider leaving it in place so that you can use the device’s search capabilities if it is lost or stolen.

On Windows 10 computers, press Start and type “Location”[場所とプライバシーの設定]Choose. From here, you can switch between Windows apps that have access to the exact location (Microsoft’s definition of “exact” is unknown), or lock individual desktop apps from the location data that Windows holds.

To clear the location history[ロケーション履歴]Under[クリア]Click.

[デスクトップアプリに現在地へのアクセスを許可する]You can disable the position data by clicking the toggle below.

If you still want Windows to give you an overview of your location (which can happen anyway), you can set a default location.[デフォルトの場所]so,[デフォルトに設定]Click. When the map appears, click the search box to start entering the desired city, suburbs, or exact address.

If you’re curious about the accuracy of Microsoft beads, enter the name of your home or work city or suburb and see if it’s labeled “work” or “home.”

Even if you don’t think you’re providing accurate data to Microsoft, you may know a lot about where you’re spending your time.

These settings prevent the program from accessing the data that Windows collects, but they do not prevent the program from processing the data yourself. App developers can draw their own whereabouts using many of the same methods as Wi-Fi networks, mobile towers, and Bluetooth connections, but with the resources of the fourth most valuable brand in the world. You may not have it.

There is no easy way to measure or block desktop apps from doing this, so be careful with what you install on your computer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.choice.com.au/electronics-and-technology/internet/internet-privacy-and-safety/articles/how-and-why-microsoft-tracks-your-location The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos