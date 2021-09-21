Empathy and AI: Medical Benefits-Med-Tech Innovation





Strategist Thomas Provan and senior UX designer and strategist Recipe Design Kaylene Kau discuss how the latest developments in AI can help healthcare.

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize healthcare as the exponentially increasing power of computer systems enables countless innovations in diagnosis and treatment. However, there are barriers that must be overcome for AI to be truly effective, and strangely, it is a very human barrier, trust. AI is a faceless automaton that consists of lines of code and can communicate empathically with people in a way that builds trust and understanding. But first, people need to trust AI enough to start using and operating it.

Technology pushes the boundaries of what we trust in our health information, especially when it comes to mental health and symptom reporting. In 2015, a group of researchers at the University of Southern California’s Creative Technology Institute created Erie, a pseudo-therapist AI. Ellie uses facial recognition software, eye tracking, voice analysis, and numerous other technologies that enable a deeper understanding of the patient. Ellie uses a reactively animated on-screen persona to interface, ask participants questions, and change body language according to the answers given. She smiles when the participant smiles, leans forward when the participant leans on, and begins to trust everything reactively. Still, for all her human qualities, the artificiality of experience removes the direct fear of judgment from the user. During a trial diagnosing US military veterans with PTSD, participants were found to be more likely to share mental health symptoms with Erie than with a trauma assessment form. Although not used alone, this type of smart and empathic healthcare is invaluable as an artificial empathic diagnostic tool that allows patients to trust and provide sensitive information.

Humans are doing their best to convey information about our health. How patients describe their condition and symptoms, as medical professionals, despite years of training in bedside etiquette, fear of judgment can prevent patients from being honest about their health. You may find it difficult to tell or decipher. People can be very inaccurate about their lifestyle, but technology avoids this problem by monitoring biometrics and health data and provides a private way to record symptoms.

This hidden opportunity for smart health care can be created or destroyed by how we interface with it. To be trusted, AI must first be considered trustworthy. This can be achieved through thoughtful design, user education, and consideration of how patients derive meaning from their medical experience. Smart healthcare systems need to identify and respect the many expectations, fears, and requirements of each user in order to effectively respond to the overall solution.

The reliability of AI depends on many factors. One example of an important tension is navigating the balance between a patient who is afraid of human judgment and a desire for human comfort. AI can ease patient appointments through anonymity. This makes patients feel more comfortable disclosing personal medical information to non-humans. However, duplicating the established human code is clearly more difficult with emotional warmth. It can be assumed that healthcare professionals (HCPs) and AI healthcare systems each have their respective strengths and a role to play in the future of healthcare. For example, AI healthcare systems may be more effective in the early triage stages of diagnosis and treatment before patients become more required to interact with human health care professionals.

Considered design choices when designing a smart healthcare system can provide a non-judgmental experience while providing clues to reliability and medical expertise. Patients need a combination of these factors to be willing to provide personal information and to receive advice with peace of mind. These design strategies are diverse and diverse. From the interaction of smart healthcare interfaces that ask responsive questions like Ellie, to informed suggestions about users.

The system behind Recipe Designs’ conceptual smart metered dose inhaler (MDI) device-ADDFLO-uses information about the user to provide meaningful suggestions for preventing exacerbations of asthma. Smart connectivity provides users with suggestions based on their behavior and environmental conditions. For example, it alerts users to potential allergens and asthma triggers through aggregated data analysis. Providing this pattern recognition in combination with useful everyday asthma reminders builds empathy by providing users with an understanding and the ability to have a positive impact on their sense of control and health. ..

In addition, one of the most important ways to convey credible advice is to show the thinking process of AI. Much of the distrust of technology stems from the risk of misunderstanding and misuse of data. However, if the system is meaningfully designed to display the collected data in a simple and easy-to-understand way, the patient may much want to interact with and trust the smart health care system they are using. There is sex.

An example of this is the symptom tracking appADA, which does not hide the calculations. Rather than providing information from the mystery of the algorithm, communication is provided by reasoning as to why those suggestions are being made. When you enter information, ADA explains why you need it and why it is used. This transparency helps build more meaningful healthcare interactions and build trust with users by removing the fear of veiled judgment.

AI can help open up smart healthcare opportunities when carefully designed for trust and compassion. This allows users to improve the way they monitor and track their health while supplementing their professional diagnostic and treatment plans. AI healthcare systems can be a bridge between home and hospital health care, generating rich and reliable datasets and eliminating the need for face-to-face assessment.

The key to ensuring that these systems are successful both in user and commercial is to conceptualize, design and develop with patient trust, care and compassion in mind.

Recipe Design will elaborate on the crossroads of trust, judgment, empathy and AI in smart healthcare at the Med-Tech Innovation Expos HealthTech Stage at 1:00 pm on September 29th. The recipe also shares ADDFLO, a connected asthma care system designed to provide an empathetic, empathetic patient experience.

