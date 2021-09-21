Scottish Climate Technology Opportunities: Innovation and Net Zero





For the past five years, BT has been actively involved in collaborative research on the use of digital technology and the role of digital technology in the development of Scotland’s economy and society. Our latest research shows BT’s commitment to advancing Scotland’s economy, people and the planet through the innovation and use of digital technology.

Digital technology must be at the heart of our global battle against climate change. BT, along with its partners SCDI, the Philosophy Society and Scotland IS, outlines why the Innovation Critical: Scotlands Net Zero Mission and Climate Tech Opportunity was published.

We are pleased with the Scottish Government’s development of an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, which began in March. This is what I asked for in my previous report, “Automatic for the People?” It represents AI’s vision of enabling AI to use resources more effectively and develop new low-carbon industries, based on the principle that AI should benefit people and the planet. increase. As we move out of the pandemic and drive the recovery of green growth, digital technology will play an important role in Scotland’s journey to reduce greenhouse gases by 75% by 2030 and net zero by 2045. I will do it.

Fixed goals to address climate change challenges

BT has been leading climate change measures for about 30 years. We are one of the first companies in the world to adopt science-based goals, own goals, climate crisis. As part of the transition to a low-carbon business model, we promised to become a net zero-carbon emission business by 2045, set new goals in line with the COP21 Paris Agreement in 2016, and are on track to reduce carbon emissions. We are proceeding to. 87% business consolidation by 2030.

Since 2016/17, BT has reduced its carbon emissions intensity by 57% and its supply chain by 19%, and 100% of the electricity it purchases worldwide comes from renewable resources. It also plays a role in helping our customers reduce emissions, helping them save 13 million tonnes of carbon and reach their 3: 1 reduction targets a year earlier in 2019/20. bottom. This means that for every ton of CO2 emitted by BT, 3 tons of customer emissions were saved. This year alone, about 5.3 billion (25%) of revenue came from carbon-reducing solutions from conference calls and cloud storage to smart manufacturing and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

And he went on to pursue an ambitious plan to make Scottish roads net zero. We have invested in fiber optic broadband and 5G networks that support more telecommuting, smart cities and pave the way for low-carbon lives and work. The new Green Technology Innovation Platform also promotes breakthrough technology to reduce public sector carbon through the adoption of environmental monitoring sensors integrated into BT Street Furniture through IoT solutions that support social housing providers, and travel Realize reduction and maintenance cost reduction at the same time.

Scottish Opportunity

Innovation critical is what drives real action, and Climate Tech is a global market with great growth potential, a great opportunity to create green jobs, increase productivity and drive exports. I understand. It also identifies seven challenges facing the sector, from the funding and skills gap to the need for new models of innovation to accelerate the adoption and scaling of technology solutions. Proposed 10 recommendations to address them, including the launch of a new National Innovation Mission for Climate Tech Moonshot before COP26, aimed at achieving at least one Climate Tech unicorn in Scotland by 2025. To do. Clusters based on the successful FinTech Scotland model provide enhanced and integrated financing and support.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity, and while digital technology is only part of the solution, it is at the heart of the future of Net Zero that we must build. It is also a major strategic opportunity for the Scottish economy given our ambitions, assets and capabilities for the Net Zero, Data, Digital and Technology sectors. Scotland is a small and agile country with leadership to become a major innovator and exporter of technological solutions to climate change challenges. We need to work together and at a pace to embrace and unleash the immense opportunities offered by Climate Tech.

