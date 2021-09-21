Google Review: 4 Important Things Every Company Should Know | Digital Etos | Open Mic





Reviews can accomplish or destroy your business.

Google reviews in particular provide the public with space to share their experiences and interactions with businesses. Often, these reviews affect potential customers who are trying to invest their time, money, or effort into the company. Depending on the stars given to each review, Google reviews can provide your business with the credibility gains they need to outperform their competitors, but a low rating can have a negative impact on your business by keeping customers away. May give.

Google reviews can’t pay a 5-star badge of honor, so it’s worth the weight in gold. Therefore, any solid company with the high quality products it offers and good internal behavior can benefit from it.

Many of the benefits of scoring quality Google reviews include improved local SEO, equal competition with competitors, improved online reputation, and support for the prosperity of your local business. Let’s take a closer look at this.

Google reviews improve local SEO and visibility

To help online users find the best services and products when using Google Search, Google tracks reviews and ratings for all businesses. Google then uses an algorithm to sort local businesses from best to worst. The highest ratings are boosted by Google and placed at the top of online user searches, so users can answer their questions and provide relevant top rating results.

By providing online users with the most relevant and high-quality content, online users are more likely to continue to use Google’s search engine. Therefore, the higher your company’s reputation, the higher your rank on Google. This is because Google recognizes better businesses than bad ones and rewards them by increasing their online awareness. This is a win-win for Google and helps improve the user experience.

With the highest review rating, you can put your business in a Google Local Pack. The Googles Local Pack is a section of Google search results that shows you the top three local businesses that best answer your searcher’s queries. Good reviews can get the business featured in this local pack. This will significantly improve your CTR, as well as your leads and conversions.

Google reviews increase customer trust

The more people use Google reviews, the more their voice influences the purchase decisions of other potential customers. Businesses with more positive reviews are much more credible than businesses with just a few reviews. That said, if the new business and some of its reviews are all five-star, this business could go in the same direction.

The ability to view each review individually and filter by star count gives you a better understanding of each reviewer and their situation. In most cases, it’s easy to distinguish between a customer who really has a problem and a single customer. That’s impossible. The company also has the ability to reply to reviews, giving you the opportunity to hear aspects of the story, solve problems, and thank your customers for their kind words.

Google reviews help boost customer service

All companies can learn from the reviews left by their customers. Whether customers leave positive or negative reviews, companies can learn what they are good at and what they need to improve.

Google reviews give each business the opportunity to reply to reviews, whether they thank customers for taking the time to share positive feedback or ask for more details so they can fix the issue. To do. Google recognizes timely and helpful replies.

How can we improve this for you by responding promptly to your feedback or sorry to hear about your experience? Google ensures that your business is active and therefore more interested in your potential customers.

How to reply to Google reviews

You may read your business reviews because you are interested in how others perceive it. If so, you will certainly want to reply to those who have left both good and bad reviews. Research shows that potential customers can be more credible in their business if they find that they have responded to a review.

With this in mind, let’s see what the response looks like.

Positive review

Thank your reviewers at a good time, don’t ignore their praise Please let your reviewers know that their kind message will be conveyed if they say their name You want to see them again Tell them that

Negative review

Respond at a good time and don’t leave unanswered for a few weeks Always be an expert Investigate their comments to make sure it doesn’t repeat Tell them to talk more about it Offer to call and they didn’t accidentally review the wrong business-this happened! ) Digital Etos Digital Marketing Service

At Digital Ethos, we are proud to offer multi-channel services that help your company prosper. Whether you’re looking for technical SEO, creative content, graphic design, or more, you can trust our dedicated team to deliver.

do not know? Conveniently, you can check Google reviews yourself to see what others are saying about us.

Like the 5 star reviews you see? Contact our friendly digital marketing team today and we love helping you grow your business.

