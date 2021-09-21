Owen Mumford Launches New Aidaptus Automatic Syringe-Med-Tech Innovation





Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services, a division of Owen Mumford, launched a new Aidaptus auto-injector platform after successful development.

Aidaptus is a two-stage spring-loaded disposable automatic syringe designed to accommodate both 1 mL and 2.25 mL prefilled glass syringes in the same base device. It also features stopper detection technology with an auto-adjusting plunger that automatically adapts to different filling volumes from the individual stopper positions on each syringe, eliminating the need for parts replacement. Automatic syringes are available in two different spring strengths to accommodate different drug viscosities.

Aidaptus is patient-centric and provides a simple and consistent user experience with automatic needle insertion. Stopper detection technology, combined with independent two-phase needle insertion and drug delivery, reduces the impact on the syringe and reduces the risk of damage to the syringe in use. Aidaptus uses shielded needles before, during and after use to reassure users who are new to automatic syringes or who are experiencing needle phobia. You can also convince the user that the injection was successful with a voice notification at the beginning and end of the procedure. In addition, a bright yellow plunger rod is displayed through the large window of the device confirming the end of injection.

Aidaptus is available with two basic platform options. A transparent outer body with color overlap that allows for quick selection of window sizes or traditional opaque housings offers versatility for both branding and customization, offering market segmentation and lifecycle management options. Offers. Its extremely compact nature reflects the excellence of sustainable design and human factors engineering used throughout its development. By applying the principles of Design for Manufacturing (DfM), coupled with considerations to facilitate final assembly.

Michael Earl, Director of Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services, said: Our Aidaptus automatic syringe platform is designed to accelerate the market expansion of subcutaneous injections used in the treatment of various chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis. As the movement towards treatment outside the acute care environment increases, Aidaptus helps patients manage their individual treatments with simple, easy-to-use devices. At the same time, this automated syringe can be adapted to a variety of syringe sizes and fills, helping to reduce the complexity and risk of the supply chain and final assembly of a combination of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Changes in these parameters often occur during injectable drug development or lifecycle management. Now you don’t even have to change your device.

Aidaptus is designed to meet the challenge of changing formulation or injection volume, helping to reduce risk during drug development and lifecycle management.

