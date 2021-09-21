Microsoft is preparing to launch the Surface Pro 8, which has been waiting for years





Microsoft plans to launch the latest Surface Pro 8 tablet tomorrow. According to sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, the new Surface Pro 8 will ship with the largest hardware design and specification changes since the Surface Pro 3 was launched more than seven years ago. That is. The Surface Pro 8 looks like the Surface Pro redesign I’ve been waiting for.

Microsoft plans to bring most of the sophisticated design elements of Surface Pro X to Surface Pro 8. The edges of the tablet itself are more rounded, and the new Surface keyboard houses the new slim Surface pen inside, just like the Pro. X does. The display bezels on the top and bottom of the Surface Pro 8 aren’t completely removed, but they’re much smaller, with sides visible almost end-to-end. However, the Surface Pro 8 is slightly thicker than the Pro X.

Surface Pro X design. Photo courtesy of Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

We also expect Microsoft to replace the Surface Pro 8 display with a 120Hz panel that takes advantage of Windows 11’s new dynamic refresh rate feature. Dynamic refresh rates are similar to how Apple’s high refresh rate ProMotion displays behave, allowing you to vary the display between different refresh rates depending on your task. Microsoft primarily uses this new Surface Pro 8 display to improve ink performance on devices and make web pages and certain apps scroll very smoothly.

Thanks to this new display and the updated Surface pen, the ink improvements in Surface Pro 8 are important. The same slim stylus design as ProX is now available in Pro8, and Microsoft is making some solid improvements here. The new Surface pen supports tactile feedback, so you can get a subtle sensation from your drawings. In addition, the tip has been improved and the pen pressure sensitivity has improved.

Surface Pro 8 includes a slim Surface pen like the Pro X. Photo: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Microsoft will also move to Thunderbolt on the Surface Pro 8, abolishing the USB-A port and moving to two USB-C ports that support high-speed data transfer. Again, this is similar to the Surface Pro X, which comes with dual USB-C ports.

When I reviewed the Surface Pro 7 two years ago, I wanted it to look like the Surface Pro X and said that the Pro 8 has achieved most of the improvements in the Pro X. Microsoft has a built-in Intel 11th generation chip. So the big difference between a regular Surface Pro and a Surface Pro X is battery life and performance.

If the Surface Pro 8 can achieve stable battery life, this could be the best Intel-powered Surface Pro ever. After years of improving the design of the Surface Pro 3, the Surface Pro 8 will overhaul the design just in time for Windows 11 with an updated UI.

Verge will cover all the news on Microsoft Surface tomorrow. I was looking forward to the Surface Pro 8, the new Surface Book design, the Surface Pro X update, the Surface Go 3, and the Surface Duo 2. The Microsoft event begins at 11:00 am on September 22nd and covers all the news live.

