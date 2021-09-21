EarthOptics will raise $ 10.3 million in Series A funding led by Bayer’s Leaps to accelerate carbon mapping.





Arlington, Virginia, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / -EarthOptics has completed a Series A round of funding and has raised an additional $ 10.3 million. This funding will enable further growth and expansion of patent-pending soil mapping and machine learning techniques on more farmlands. Bayer’s impact investing arm, Bayer’s major investor leap, will add new investor S2G ventures and former investor FHB ventures, Middleland Capital VTC ventures and Route 66 ventures to the series.

“Leaps by Bayer brings a fresh perspective and breakthrough technology to agriculture, helping farmers help solve global problems,” said Jrgen Eckhardt, Head of Leaps by Bayer. We are investing in solutions. “

EarthOptics aims to put soil first and transform its approach to soil measurement and analysis to provide farmers with the most accurate view of soil health, consolidation and carbon content. This allows farmers to get a higher return on investment, encourage more active participation in the growing carbon market and increase their ability to have a positive impact on the climate.

“Scientists estimate that farm soil can store over 60 billion tonnes of additional carbon,” explains Lars Dyrud, CEO of Earth Optics. “Earth Optics machine learning technology will be central to allowing farmers control over the return of carbon to soil by accurately mapping both soil carbon and agricultural practices such as farming. For sexual efforts, you need to know what works and where it works. Using the combination of Ground Owl and C-Mapper, testing in the costly lab needed to verify carbon credits The number of soil samples that have been harvested can be dramatically reduced. “

Soil observation begins with soil sampling using the company’s Ground Owl sensor suite, which significantly minimizes the number of manual samples required. The tool can be mounted on the UTV and deploys ground penetrating radar and electromagnetic induction sensors with no soil contact or speed limits. Earth Optics then transforms the collected data into a set of data using machine learning in the mapping applications TillMapper and C-Mapper. A map that provides farmers with unmatched details for more accurate and efficient decision making. These innovations serve as the foundation on which SoilCloudEarthOptics is building, with fewer and fewer samples needing to be collected over time.

TillMapper’s 3D view of soil compaction helps farmers decide whether to apply tillage, when, where and how deep. Tillage formulations can be exported as variable depth tillage or binary tillage / no tillage. By cultivating only where needed, farmers can reduce fuel, equipment and labor costs and limit the amount of carbon released from the soil by cultivation. C-Mapper provides producers with significant validation at a fraction of the cost of traditional soil core methods, enabling them to sell carbon credits through the latest agricultural commodity markets.

Cristina Rohr, Head of Investment at S2G Ventures, said: “Earth Optics technology enables farmers to measure and validate carbon sequestration and optimize water and fertilizer use. To scale commercially and reach sustainability goals for more farmers. We look forward to partnering with this excellent team that provides insights. “

EarthOptics continues to research a wider variety of applications for its technology. The company is exploring soil moisture mapping and soil nutrient fertility mapping. This gives farmers access to a single source of multi-level field data. In addition, the new Stability Mapper program for the construction industry has been tested. In effect, information that gives site developers, construction managers, municipalities, and contractors an overview of soil stability and density before final site selection, undercuts, foundation laying, and roadbed formation. To provide.

About Earth Optics

In EarthOptics you can see the soil. Another way. GroundTruth Ag, Inc. and dba EarthOptics were founded in 2018 and have offices in Raleigh, NC. Arlington, Virginia and Blacksburg. Minneapolis, Minnesota; Fayetteville, Arkansas. EarthOptics is an agricultural technology company developing next-generation soil detection technologies that provide producers with innovative insights into the physical properties of soil. EarthOptics has defeated three finalists and over 100 international agtech startup entries to win the AGCO Innovation Challenge Award at the 2021 World Agricultural Technology Innovation Summit. We believe that underground precision and innovation in soil space has long been delayed. Our ultimate goal is to provide real-time insights into point-of-care soil health related to the physical, chemical and biological attributes of the soil. To achieve this goal, we have formed teams with diverse backgrounds in engineering, software development, geospatial analysis, data science, machine learning, logistics and operations. For more information, please visit www.earthoptics.com or connect to LinkedIn with LinkedIn. www.linkedin.com/company/earthoptics/.

Media contacts

Agricultural media:

Katie Klaas

[email protected]

Business / Finance / Technology Media:

Priscilla Lee

[email protected]

C-Mapper, GroundOwl, SoilCloud, StabilityMapper, and TillMapper are GroundTruth Ag, Inc. It is a trademark of (dba EarthOptics).

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthoptics-raises-10-3-million-in-series-a-funding-led -by-leaps-by-bayer-to -accelerate-carbon-mapping-301380962.html

Source Earth Optics

